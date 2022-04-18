Mary “Linda” Warren, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her home in Alexander County.

Linda was born on Friday, May 5, 1939, to the late Haskel and Willa Mae James Jolly.

Mrs. Warren was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, babysitting, and most of all enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Including her parents, Mrs. Warren was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Warren, and three sisters, Judy Harrington, Nancy York, and Penny Kohnie.

Those left to cherish the memory of Linda include her daughters, Sherry Dishmond and Susan Watson; sons, Michael Warren and Matthew Warren (Tabby); a sister, Janet Allen (Ronnie); grandchildren, Stacy Pounders (Danny), Jon Dishmond (Kylie), Cheyenne May, Montana Warren, Houston Warren, and Katie Bennett; great-grandchildren, Jayden Pounders, Corbin Pounders, Karson Pounders, and Easton Fulbright; special caregiver, Mary Griffin; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A book signing will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Marshall will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Warren, Michael Warren, Susan Watson, Jon Dishmond, Danny Pounders, and Bobby McLain.

Honorary Pallbearers are Montana Warren, Jayden Pounders, Corbin Pounders, Karson Pounders, and Easton Fulbright.

Donations can be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 63 Macedonia Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Carolina Caring Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Road, Building 3, Suite A, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.