ACHS art students create design for charity

Alexander Central High School art teacher Kat Seno notes that her students are pitching in to help efforts in Ukraine.

They created a Care Bear design for the 40th Anniversary Care Bear design competition with United States and Ukraine themed colors.

“Though we did not win the 40th Anniversary Care Bear design competition, Threadless [an online shop that sells artist designs] enthusiastically wrote to us about using our art for humanitarian aid. We are excited to be showing ACHS art for a good cause,” said Seno.

A hundred percent of the artists’ proceeds will go to support the American Red Cross. Plus, Threadless will donate a portion of their proceeds on top of ours, Seno stated.

Shoppers can use a family and friends discount (FAM495d939) at this link or click/tap the image below to shop for kids, womens, and mens shirts and there are many household items in a variety of colors and sizes.