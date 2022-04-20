Brian Austin Price, 22, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Alexander County.

Brian was born on Tuesday, February 22, 2000, to William Lee and Sonja Moore Price. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and listening to music.

Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Deborah Moore, and his paternal grandfather, Henry Lee Price.

Including his parents, those left to cherish the memory of Brian include his paternal grandmother, Kay Price; siblings, Debbie Gilbert (Joey), Alex Price (Tiffany), and Crystal Price; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A video will be played 30 minutes prior to the service. The service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Mt. Ridge Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Rev. Mark Adams will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Justin Pope, Alicia Price, Joey Gilbert, Brandon Price, Jacob Nance, and Caleb Mays.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.