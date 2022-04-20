HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

SET-UP & PAVING CREWS – Looking for Self-motivated individuals. Labor Intense. MUST have valid NC driver’s license. Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Ins. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com.

LOOKING FOR loving In-Home Aides/CNA’s for Home Health clients, Taylorsville and surrounding areas. Part-time/full-time. 40+ hours/wk. Contact Personal Touch Care Team at 704-876-4277 for more information.