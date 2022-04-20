LEGAL NOTICES

************

AMENDED

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Emerald Hollow Mine, LLC (hereinafter “Borrower”) dated February 20, 2017 and filed on February 22, 2017 and recorded in Book 597 at Page 429 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina (hereinafter “Deed of Trust”); and because of the default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at Alexander County Courthouse, 29 W. Main Avenue, Taylorsville, North Carolina on FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022, AT 1:30 O’CLOCK P.M., all of Borrower’s right to the real property described herein below, together with any improvements and fixtures existing or hereafter placed on or attached to the tracts of real property, and all other appurtenant rights and privileges, situated, lying and being in Alexander County, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of that property described in that certain deed recorded in Book 261 at Page 366 in the Alexander County Public Registry wherein Hiddenite Gems, Inc. is named as Grantee and which property is depicted on that certain plat recorded in Plat Book 4 at Page 65 in the aforesaid registry, further described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin located in the Eastern margin of State Road No. 1001 and also being as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Book 3, Page 101 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the Eastern margin of State Road No. 1001, North 02° 09’ 17” West 38.67 feet to an existing iron pin; thence North 02° 09’ 17” West 49.59 feet to an existing iron pin in State Road No. 1001; thence North 52° 38’ 00” East 556.13 feet to an existing iron pin, corner of Robert Johnson; thence with Johnson’s line, North 18° 55’ 07” West 191.92 feet to an iron pin; thence North 18° 28’ 43” West 125.42 feet to an existing iron pin; thence North 18° 28’ 43” West 205.66 feet to an existing iron pin; thence South 80° 12’ 24” West 59.12 feet to an iron pin; thence South 80° 12’ 24” West 33.35 feet to an iron pin located in State Road No. 1001; thence with State Road No. 1001 the following courses and distances: North 14° 49’ 03” East 27.86 feet North 08° 19’ 42” East 19.59 feet; North 01° 24’ 11” East 20.71 feet; North 04° 30’ 38” West 32.24 feet to an iron pin in State Road No. 1001; thence with a new line of Blake Miller, South 53° 00’ 35” East 75.74 feet to an iron pin; thence South 73° 54’ 09” East 33.37 feet to an Iron pin; thence South 83° 30’ 47” East 170.56 feet to an iron pin; thence South 60° 17’ 02” Feet 193.84 feet to an iron pin; thence South 58° 33’ 48” East 48.65 feet to an iron pin; thence South 59° 47’ 34” East 68.40 feet to an iron pin; thence South 72° 38’ 18” East 162.29 feet to an iron pin; thence South 57° 36’ 03” East 241.80 feet to an iron pin at the spring; thence North 18° 08’ 27” West 46.31 feet to an iron pin; thence North 32° 04’ 13” East 236.94 feet to a point, the intersection of the creek and the branch; thence with the creek, the following courses and distances: South 79° 35’ 08” East 124.40 feet; thence North 77° 43’ 08” East 132.70 feet; thence North 50° 17’ 40” East 201.98 feet; thence North 69° 45’ 53” East 145.24 feet to an iron pin; thence South 39° 10’ 02” East 450.91 feet to an iron pin; thence North 53° 34’ 39” East 824.81 feet to an iron pin: thence North 53° 34’ 39” East 132.00 feet to a point in the creek; thence with the creek the following courses and distances: South 41° 03’ 30” West 151.71 feet to a point; thence South 11° 45’ 00” West 56.39 feet to a point; thence South 15° 20’ 55” East 67.59 feet to a point; thence South 31° 48’ 43” East 229.02 to a point where the creeks intersect; thence continuing with the creek, South 56° 40’ 21” East 262.27 feet to a point in the creek; thence South 34° 56’ 3” East 331.41 feet to a point in the creek; thence South 68° 37’ 48” West 32.77 feet to an existing iron pin; thence South 68° 37’ 48” West 96.86 feet to an existing iron pin; thence North 88° 00’ 31” West 532.08 feet to a stone, corner of American Gems, Inc.’s property; thence with American Gems, Inc.’s property line, South 16° 04’ 39” West 361.57 feet to a hickory; thence continuing with American Gems, Inc.’s property line, South 77° 40’ 09” West 1151.52 feet to a new iron stake in a persimmon stump; thence with Sprinkle’s line, North 07° 13’ 56” East 437.51 feet to an existing iron; thence South 73° 46’ 51” West 271.32 feet to an existing iron pin, Southeast corner of Lot No. 51 in Woodhaven Subdivision as platted, planned and recorded in Book 3, Page 101 of the Alexander County Registry; thence North 16° 13’ 08” West 230.00 feet to a new iron stake; thence South 73° 46’ 51” West 722.32 feet to a new iron stake; thence South 72° 29’ 51” West 31.78 feet to an iron pin; thence South 66° 44’ 21” West 104.31 feet to a new iron stake; thence South 62° 15’ 00” West 171.90 feet to a new iron stake; thence South 73° 36’ 56” West with the Northern margin of Emerald Drive following an arc having a radius of 201.00 feet and a chord of 82.07 feet, a distance of 82.65 feet to a new iron stake; thence continuing with the margin of said drive, South 89° 20’ 02” West following an arc having a radius of 201.00 feet created by a chord of 27.61 feet, a distance of 27.63 feet to the place and point of BEGINNING, containing 47.34 acres, all in accordance with a survey made by Goben Engineering dated June 14, 1979 as shown on map of record in Plat Book 4, Page 65 of the Alexander County Registry; and being the identical property conveyed to Edmiston Realty by deed from Elmwood Quarry, Inc., a Pennsylvania Corporation, dated December 11, 1984 and recorded in Deed Book 252, Page 720 of the Alexander County Registry.

LESS AND EXCEPT that certain 10 acre tract, more or less, as surveyed by Carl D. Bunton & Associates, PLS-3032 dated January 31, 2004 and entitled “Boundary and Division for Mike Watkins” as the same is platted and recorded in Plat Book 9, Page 39 of the Alexander County Registry, further described in that certain deed recorded in Book 466 at Page 680 in the Alexander County Public Registry wherein Michael J. Watkins is named as Grantee.

This Tract contains approximately 37.34 acres.

Address of property: 431 Emerald Hollow Mine Drive, Hiddenite, Alexander County, North Carolina

Tax Parcel ID: 0013050

Present Record Owner: Emerald Hollow Mine, LLC

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to require a cash deposit or a certified check not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00). In the event that the note holder or its intended assignee is exempt from paying the same, the successful bidder is required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and the tax required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice Where the Real Property is Residential With Less Than 15 Rental Units:

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Substitute Trustee Services, Inc.

Substitute Trustee

By: William Walt Pettit, Attorney

6230 Fairview Road, Suite 315

Charlotte, NC 28210-3253

Telephone: (704) 362-9255

notice

apr27-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Vallie Parker Chen, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2022, or

this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

Spring Strickland

661 Grant Terrace

Teaneck, New Jersey 07666

Tyler J. Crawford

Attorney for the Executor of the Estate of Vallie Parker Chen

BENBOW, DAVIDSON AND MARTIN, P.C.

309 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28277

704-871-9000

notice

may11-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Myrium Ballard Stewart, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of April, 2022.

DENNIS F. STEWART

126 Icenhour Pk Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681

TIMOTHY R. STEWART

828 Ben Thompson Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may11-22p

************

AMENDED

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Tiffany Marie Martin and Jason Michael Martin (hereinafter “Borrowers”) dated October 23, 2017 and recorded on November 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 603 at Page 1446 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina (hereinafter “Deed of Trust”); and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at Alexander County Courthouse, 29 W. Main Avenue, Taylorsville, North Carolina on FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022, AT 1:30 O’CLOCK P.M., all of Borrowers’ right to the real described herein below, together with any improvements and fixtures existing or hereafter placed on or attached to the tracts of real property, and all other appurtenant rights and privileges, situated, lying and being in Alexander County, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Tract 2:

BEING all of Lot #1 containing 21.77 acres, more or less, as shown on that certain plat recorded in Plat Book 5 at Page 178 in the Alexander County Public Registry.

Address of property: 803 Emerald Lane, Hiddenite, Alexander County, North Carolina

Tax Parcel ID: 0013337

Present Record Owner: Tiffany Marie Martin

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to require a cash deposit or a certified check not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00). In the event that the note holder or its intended assignee is exempt from paying the same, the successful bidder may also be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and the tax required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice Where the Real Property is Residential With Less Than 15 Rental Units:

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Substitute Trustee Services, Inc.

Substitute Trustee

By: William Walt Pettit, Attorney

6230 Fairview Road, Suite 315

Charlotte, NC 28210-3253

Telephone: (704) 362-9255

notice

apr27-22c

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

21 SP 72

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by John H. Lasley, Jr. and Tammy Lasley, in the original amount of $83,885.00, payable to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, dated November 12, 2016 and recorded on November 22, 2016 in Book 595, Page 174, Alexander County Registry.

Default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Anchor Trustee Services, LLC having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door or other usual place of sale in Alexander County, North Carolina, at 2:00 P.M. on May 5, 2022, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property, to wit:

REAL PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF TAYLORSVILLE, COUNTY OF ALEXANDER, STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A NEW 1/2-INCH ROD SET, SAID NEW 1/2-INCH ROD SET BEING LOCATED SOUTH 11 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 260.29 FEET FROM AN EXISTING 1/2-INCH REBAR SET IN THE SOUTHERN PAVED MARGIN OF NC HWY. #90 SAID EXISTING 1/2-INCH REBAR IN THE SOUTHERN PAVED MARGIN OF NC HWY. #90 BEING THE NORTHEASTERN CORNER OF BOYD ICENHOUR AS THE PROPERTY OF ICENHOUR IS SHOWN BY DEED RECORDED IN BOOK 224 AT PAGE 714 OF THE ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY; THENCE FROM SAID NEW 1/2 INCH ROD SO LOCATED AND WITH THE COMMON BOUNDARY LINE WITH BOYD ICENHOUR, SOUTH 11 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 160.67 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1-1/4 INCH PIPE IN THE COMMON BOUNDARY LINE OF BOYD ICENHOUR; THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE COMMON BOUNDARY LINE WITH ICENHOUR SOUTH 5 DEGREES 5 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST 52.87 FEET TO A NEW INCH ROD SET; THENCE LEAVING THE COMMON BOUNDARY LINE WITH ICENHOUR SOUTH 88 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST 122.45 FEET TO A NEW 1/2 INCH ROD SET; THENCE WITH THE WESTERN MARGIN OF A 45-FOOT WIDE RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT NORTH 1 DEGREE 50 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST 136.77 FEET TO A NEW 1/2 INCH ROD SET; THENCE WITH A CURVE, SAID CURVE HAVING A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 5 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST, A RADIUS OF 572.50 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 75.01 FEET TO A NEW 1/2 INCH ROD SET; THENCE NORTH 86 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST 95.73 FEET TO A NEW 1/2 INCH ROD, THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.533 ACRE, AND BEING IDENTIFIED AS ALL OF LOT NUMBER 9 OF SMALL BROOK ACRES AS SET FORTH ON SURVEY OF CARL D. BUNTON, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, FOR ALVEY W. WHITBECK AND CLARA A. WHITBECK DATED OCTOBER 21, 1996.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH A 45-FOOT WIDE RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND REGRESS FOR THE SUBJECT MATTER PROPERTY AND THE PLACEMENT OF ALL TYPES OF UTILITY LINES, EITHER OVERHEAD OR UNDERGROUND, AND WATER LINES, SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT IS NON-EXCLUSIVE IN NATURE AND THE SAME IS ALSO RESERVED UNTO THE GRANTOR HEREIN, HIS HEIRS, SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, THE WESTERN BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A NEW 1/2-INCH ROD, SAID NEW 1/2-INCH ROD BEING THE SOUTHEASTERN CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED 0.533 ACRE TRACT; THENCE WITH THE WESTERN MARGIN OF SAID 45-FOOT WIDE RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT NORTH 1 DEGREE 50 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST 136.77 FEET TO A NEW 1/2-INCH ROD SET; THENCE WITH A CURVE, SAID CURVE HAVING A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 5 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST, A RADIUS OF 572.50 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 75.01 FEET TO A NEW 1/2-INCH ROD SET; THENCE WITH ANOTHER CURVE, SAID CURVE HAVING A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 11 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST, A RADIUS OF 572.50 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 56.51 FEET TO A NEW 1/2 INCH ROD SET; THENCE NORTH 14 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 5 SECONDS EAST 159.04 FEET TO A NEW 1/2-INCH ROD SET IN THE WESTERN PAVED MARGIN OF NC HWY. #90.

Together with improvements located hereon; said property being located at 64 Jessica Lee Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Tax ID: 0063774

Third party purchasers must pay the excise tax, pursuant North Carolina General Statutes §105-228.30, in the amount of One Dollar ($1.00) per each Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) or fractional part thereof, and the Clerk of Courts fee, pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §7A-308, in the amount of Forty-five Cents (0.45) per each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) or fractional part thereof with a maximum amount of Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00). A deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale and must be tendered in the form of certified funds. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts will be immediately due and owing.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS WHERE IS. There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments, land transfer taxes, if any, and encumbrances of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owners of the property is John H. Lasley, Jr.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination (North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.16A(b)(2)). Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of termination. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

Substitute Trustee

By: John P. Fetner, Bar #41811

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

Attorney for Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149 (phone)

404-745-8121 (fax)

jfetner@mtglaw.com

notice

apr27-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Clyde Brantley Cook, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April, 2022.

JIMMY LYNN COOK

1028 County Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

REGINA COOK LITTLE

930 Old Charlotte Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may4-22p

************

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of John Marion Hall, Jr. of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of April, 2022.

John Marion Hall, III

11612 W Redfield Road

El Mirage, AZ 85335

Jaron Gurney, Attorney

910 Tate Blvd SE #108

Hickory, NC 28602

notice

may4-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Sue Mason Ostwalt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of April, 2022.

JESSE DAVID OSTWALT

2094 Poplar Spring Road

Statesville, NC 28625

administrator

may4-22p

************

Notice to Creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of HAZEL LAIL HUBBARD, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 4, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of April, 2022.

Laura Hubbard Auten, Executrix

ESTATE OF HAZEL LAIL HUBBARD

1202 Pineview Dr.

Albemarle, NC 28001

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

may4-22c

************

Town of Taylorsville

Special Meeting Notice

The public will take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville has called a special meeting at the Taylorsville Town Hall- Council Chambers on Thursday April 21st, 2022 at 10:00 am for the purpose of adopting a Resolution to apply for grant funding for a Merger Regionalization Feasibility (MRF) study. After the meeting, a FY 2022-2023 Budget Workshop will be held. All interested citizens are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

apr20-22c

************

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on May 3rd, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the hearing will be to hear citizen input regarding permanently closing 1 block of 2nd Street SW between the Alexander County Public Services Building and the new County Park in order to create additional parking. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

apr27-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Kimberly Campbell Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of July, 2021.

TESSA HALL PATRUM

970 Hopewell Church Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

may4-22p

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

22 SP 12

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Jerry W. Chatham (Deceased) (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Jerry W. Chatham, Heirs of Jerry W. Chatham: Brenda Reid Chatham) to John C. Warren, Trustee(s), dated December 28, 2006, and recorded in Book No. 503, at Page 0810 in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the promissory note secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on April 29, 2022 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in Hiddenite in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot No. Eight (8) of the G & S Subdivision as per plat recorded in Plat Book 5 on Page 121 of the Alexander County Registry, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 330 Ervin Lane, Hiddenite, North Carolina.

There is also conveyed with the land above described the 1993 Lake Springs Mobile Home by Fleetwood, size 56’ x 49’ Quad, Serial No. NCFLN69ABCD06429-LS, Title No. 1236530006, which is now permanently affixed to the property above described. The title to said mobile home to be cancelled on the records of the NC DMV and the required Affidavit for Removal of Manufactured Home from Vehicle Registration Files (MVR-46G) to be recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County.

FOR TITLE, see deed from Donald D. Lackey, Jr. and wife, Sandra C. Lackey, to Jerry W. Chatham dated December 28, 2006 and being recorded in the Alexander County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Firm Case No: 4394 – 15938

notice

apr20-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 147

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Helen Lucille Brown, Niew Money, LLC, Unknown Member Managers of Niew Money, LLC, Niew Partnership, Lienholder, Unknown General Partners of Niew Partnership, Lienholder

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Helen Lucille Brown, Niew Money, LLC, Unknown Member Managers of Niew Money, LLC, Niew Partnership, Lienholder, Unknown General Partners of Niew Partnership, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Beginning at a 0.06’ rebar in the margin of Heritage Farm Road (SR 1149) and the southeastern corner of property now or formerly owned by Elvie S. Bean (Deed Book 416 at Page 1068) and running South 21 degrees 58’ 11” East 229.51 to a 0.05’ rebar; thence North 86 degrees 57’ 01” West 290.84 feet to a 0.10’ pipe; thence South 01 degrees 09’ 58” West 136.10 feet to a 0.06’ pipe; thence South 87 degrees 26’ 45” West 740.73 feet to a 0.06’ pipe; thence North with the line of Homestead-Shook, LLC (Deed Book 452 Page 2040), North 05 degrees 23’ 30” East 399.88 feet to a 0.14’ elbow pipe; thence South with the southern line of property now or formerly owned by Elvie S. Bean (Deed Book 416, Page 1068) South 88 degrees 00’ 25” East 910.31 feet to the point of Beginning, and containing 7.3058 acres, more or less, as shown on a survey by James Marvin Bradshaw, P.L.S., Bradshaw Surveying Company, dated September 29, 2005, entitled “Star Construction & Development, LLC”.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0003601, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0003601) Heritage Farm Rd.

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 17, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of April 1, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

apr20-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 145

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs of Bertie Alexander Watts, a/k/a Lou Bertha Watts, a/k/a Berta Watts, Unknown Heirs at Law of Joseph Alexander, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nelia Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Harrison Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Fonda Alexander, Unknown Heirs at Law of Beatrice Boston, Unknown Heirs at Law of Richard Watts, a/k/a Richard Jackson Watts

TO: Unknown Heirs of Bertie Alexander Watts, a/k/a Lou Bertha Watts, a/k/a Berta Watts, Unknown Heirs at Law of Joseph Alexander, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nelia Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Harrison Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Fonda Alexander, Unknown Heirs at Law of Beatrice Boston, Unknown Heirs at Law of Richard Watts, a/k/a Richard Jackson Watts

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on a pine and runs South 7.3 poles to an iron spike; thence East 11 poles to a spike in the road; thence North with center of the road 7.3 poles to the fork of the road; thence West 11 poles to the BEGINNING, containing one-half (1/2) acre, more or less.

LESS and EXCEPTING the following tract:

BEGINNING on a spike, formerly a pine, Bertie Watts’ Northwest corner, and runs with her line South 48 feet to a spike; thence East 11 poles to the road; thence with the road North 48 feet to the intersection and old corner; thence with Watts’ line West 11 poles to the BEGINNING, containing (1-4th) of an acre, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0010271, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 243 Gravel Hill Ct

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 17, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 29, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

apr20-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Fred White Deaton, II, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of March, 2022.

SANDRA DEATON-AUTON

385 Deaton Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr27-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Alice Houston Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of March, 2022.

DESTRY JOE BOLICK

650 Country Farm Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr27-22p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of John Clark Bruce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of March, 2022.

GRETA MILLEER BRUCE

2425 Millersville Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

apr27-22p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of John Lewis Eddy, III, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of March, 2022.

SUSAN PATRICIA EDDY

4705 All Healing Springs Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

apr27-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Laura Edwards Bittner, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Patricia Edwards Wells, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 6th day of April, 2022.

LAURA EDWARDS BITTNER

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

apr27-22p

************

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

ALEXANDER NORTH CAROLINA

A primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Alexander County to vote in the following contests:

Democratic Primary Contests:

US Senate, US House of Representatives District 10

Republican Primary Contests:

US Senate, US House of Representatives District 10, NC Supreme Court Justice Seat 5, NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9, NC Court of Appeals Judge seat 11, NC State Senate District 36, Alexander County Board of Commissioners (unexpired term) .

Voters will not be required to show photo ID when they vote in the primary election on May 17, 2022. A North Carolina Superior Court has permanently enjoined the law requiring photo ID for voting. The court’s decision, which was issued Sept. 17, 2021, means that voters are not required to show photo ID in elections in North Carolina.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the day of the election, Tuesday, May 17. One-stop early voting will be held at the Alexander Senior Center, April 28 until May 14. During the early voting period, the Alexander Senior Center will be open weekdays 8am to 7:30pm and Saturdays 8am to 3pm. Canvass will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27.

Absentee voting by mail is available. Registered voters must request an absentee ballot with an official NC absentee ballot request form. There are two ways to submit the form:

1. Online through the NC Absentee Ballot Portal at votebymail.ncsbe.gov

2. on paper with the Absentee ballot request form available at the Board of Elections Office.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request form is 5pm Tuesday May 10. Completed paper request forms may only be returned in-person to the Alexander County Board of Elections by the voter, the voter’s near relative or verifiable legal guardian, or by a Multipartisan Assistance Team, or delivered by the U.S. Postal Service or designated delivery service (DHL, FedEx, or UPS). Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by two qualified persons or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day (ballots received by mail after this time will be timely if received within three business days and postmarked by Election Day). Voters may receive assistance voting a mail-in absentee ballot from a near relative or verifiable legal guardian, or by a qualified person of their choice if a near relative or legal guardian is not available. If the voter lives in a facility such as a nursing home, and the voter’s near relative or legal guardian is not available, the voter or the facility can arrange to have the county board of elections schedule a visit by a Multipartisan Assistance Team to provide assistance and serve as witnesses.

Registered voters who are affiliated with the Democratic Party, Republican Party, or are unaffiliated may vote in this election. In a partisan primary, voters affiliated with a political party may only vote their party’s ballot and may not vote in another party’s primary. For example, a registered Republican may only vote in the Republican Party primary. Unaffiliated voters may choose the Democratic or Republican ballot in a primary election. A voter’s party affiliation is based on their party affiliation listed on their voter record as of the voter registration deadline.

Persons who are not already registered to vote in Alexander County must register by Friday, April 22 to be eligible to vote in this election. Voters who are not registered in the county by that deadline may register and vote during onestop early voting only and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation or who have changed name or address must do so by the registration deadline. Voters who fail to timely make a change in name or address in the county must update the information when presenting to vote and may be required to vote a provisional ballot.

Voters voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

Persons with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990.

Ray Warren, Chairman Alexander County Board of Elections

notice

apr20-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Carroll Eugene Cockrell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of March, 2022.

JANICE ADAMS COCKRELL

7085 Sulphur Springs Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

apr20-22p