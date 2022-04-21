Janet Gay Miller Ciccone, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

She was born February 10, 1946, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Thomas David Miller and Gaynell Icenhour Darnstadt. She was of the Christian faith and loved to serve the Lord.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Ciccone.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughter, Roxann; her brothers, David Lee Miller (Brenda) of Taylorsville, and Terry Miller (Debbie) of Stony Point; her sister, Jill Miller of South Carolina; her step-brothers, Jeff Miller of South Carolina, and Brent Miller of Charlotte; and many other family and friends.

There will be a memorial service at a later date with family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

