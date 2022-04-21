Robert Lee Brown, 65, of Moravian Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his home following a brief illness.

Robert was born August 17, 1956, in Wilkes County, the son of the late Paul Brown and Edna Watts Brown.

He had worked for Tyson Foods and was of the Baptist faith. He loved his pet dog, Buddy. He enjoyed walking trails and loved to make people laugh.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Barber Brown; a sister, Estelle Fowler; and brothers, Sammy Brown, Tommy Brown, and Grady Brown.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sister, Linda Cardwell of Moravian Falls; his brothers, Jim Brown (Norma Jean) of Moravian Falls, Johnny Brown (Martha) of Boomer, and Kenneth Brown (Ethel) of Wilkesboro; sister-in-law, Margaret Brown of Wilkesboro; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel, 307 Main Avenue Drive, Taylorsville, NC. Rev. Josh Paul and Rev. Chad Cardwell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Carson Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorsville is honored to be serving the family of Robert Lee Brown.