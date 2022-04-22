Louise Bertha Wayburn Teague, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2022, in Caldwell County.

Louise was born on Friday, September 24, 1943, to the late Randall C. Wayburn and Louise Spires. Mrs. Teague was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Dudley Shoals.

Those left to cherish and honor the memory of Louise include her sons, Joseph McRary and William F. McRary; a daughter, Mary Teague; sister, Nancy Rodriguez; and brother, Randall Wayburn Jr.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, in Dudley Shoals, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be with the family. Rev. Eric Lane and Rev. Alan Gaylord will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism organization of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.