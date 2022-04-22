Patricia “Pat” Sigman Caskaddon, 78, of Statesville, passed away April 22, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Pat was born June 19, 1943, in Iredell County, to the late Edwin Sigman and Lois Sigman. Pat worked at New Sterling ARP Church for 20 years and she attended St. Johns Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, John Franklin Caskaddon; a son, Robert Franklin Caskaddon of Statesville; a daughter, Lois C. Pemberton of Statesville; and a sister, Lois “Libby” Conley of Stanley.

Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Statesville. Rev. Ernest B. Sheldon will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Johns Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at New Sterling ARP Church, Stony Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Western Piedmont, PO Box 5445, Statesville, NC 28678; or St. Johns Lutheran Church, 740 North Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Caskaddon Family.