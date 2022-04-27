John F. Palinkas, Jr., 85, of Statesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Valley Nursing Center.

John was born May 6, 1936, in Corning, New York, the son of the late John F. Palinkas, Sr. and Alice Elizabeth Hovey Palinkas. He was a US Army National Guard veteran. He retired from Ingersoll Rand and was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his daughter, Kelly Anne Vogel of Campbello, South Carolina; his son, John Palinkas III of Statesville; and his brother, Alan Palinkas of Pennyan, New York.

Memorials may be made to Polar Bear International or the Humane Society.

The family will do a memorial service at a later date.

