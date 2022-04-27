LEGAL NOTICES

************

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC P-2232-828

NOTICE OF APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR FILING AND SOLICITING COMMENTS, MOTIONS TO INTERVENE, AND PROTESTS

(April 13, 2022)

Take notice that the following hydroelectric application has been filed with the Commission and is available for public inspection.

a. Type of Application: Request for a temporary amendment of the reservoir elevation requirement at the Wateree development.

b. Project No.: 2232-828

c. Date Filed: January 25, 2022

d. Applicant: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC

e. Name of Project: Catawba-Wateree Hydroelectric Project

f. Location: The project is located on the Catawba-Wateree River in Burke, McDowell, Caldwell, Catawba, Alexander, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Lincoln, and Gaston counties, North Carolina, and York, Lancaster, Chester, Fairfield, and Kershaw counties South Carolina.

g. Filed Pursuant to: Federal Power Act, 16 USC §§ 791 (a)-825(r)

h. Applicant Contact: Mr. Jeffrey G. Lineberger, Director of Water Strategy and Hydro Licensing, Duke Energy, Mail Code EC-12Q, 526 South Church Street, Charlotte, NC 28202, (704) 382-5942

i. FERC Contact: Mr. Steven Sachs, (202) 502-8666, Steven.Sachs@ferc.gov

j. Deadline for filing comments, motions to intervene, and protests is 30 days from the issuance of this notice by the Commission. The Commission strongly encourages electronic filing. Please file comments, motions to intervene, and protests using the Commission’s eFiling system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/efiling.asp. Commenters can submit brief comments up to 6,000 characters, without prior registration, using the eComment system at http://www.ferc.gov/doc-sfiling/ecomment.asp. You must include your name and contact information at the end of your comments. For assistance, please contact FERC Online Support at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY). In lieu of electronic filing, you may submit a paper copy. Submissions sent via the U.S. Postal Service must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street NE, Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426. Submissions sent via any other carrier must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 12225 Wilkins Avenue, Rockville, MD 20852. The first page of any filing should include docket number P-2232-828.

The Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure require all intervenors filing

documents with the Commission to serve a copy of that document on each person on the

official service list for the project. Further, if an intervenor files comments or documents

with the Commission relating to the merits of an issue that may affect the responsibilities

of a particular resource agency, they must also serve a copy of the document on that

resource agency.

k. Description of Request: The applicant requests a temporary variance of its reservoir elevation requirement at the Wateree development. The applicant intends to maintain the water surface between 6 and 7 feet below the full pool elevation of 100 feet local datum for 11 to 16 months beginning in the third quarter of 2022. This differs from the normal target elevation which is 3 feet below full pool (97 feet local datum) from March through November and 5 to 5.5 feet below full pool (95 to 94.5 feet local datum) at all other times, and compares to the normal minimum elevation which is 6 feet below full pool (94 feet local datum) from March through October, and 7 feet below full pool (93 feet local datum) the reminder of the year. The applicant states the low reservoir elevation would allow it to install pneumatic crest gates on the Wateree dam.

l. In addition to publishing the full text of this document in the Federal Register, the Commission provides all interested persons an opportunity to view and/or print the contents of this document via the internet through the Commission’s Home Page (http://ferc.gov) using the “eLibrary” link. Enter the docket number excluding the last three digits in the docket number field to access the document. For assistance, contact FERC at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov or call toll-free, (886) 208-3676 or TYY, (202) 502-8659.

m. Individuals desiring to be included on the Commission’s mailing list should so indicate by writing to the Secretary of the Commission.

n. Comments, Motions to Intervene, or Protests: Anyone may submit comments, a motion to intervene, or a protest in accordance with the requirements of Rules of Practice and Procedure, 18 CFR 385.210, .211, .214. In determining the appropriate action to take, the Commission will consider all protests or other comments filed, but only those who file a motion to intervene in accordance with the Commission’s Rules may become a party to the proceeding. Any comments, motions to intervene, or protests must be received on or before the specified comment date for the particular application.

o. Filing and Service of Responsive Documents: Any filing must (1) bear in all capital

letters the title “COMMENTS”, “MOTION TO INTERVENE”, or “PROTEST” as

applicable; (2) set forth in the heading the name of the applicant and the project number(s) of the application to which the filing responds; (3) furnish the name, address,and telephone number of the person intervening or protesting; and (4) otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 385.2001 through 385.2005. All comments, motions to intervene, or protests must set forth their evidentiary basis. A copy of all other filings in reference to this application must be accompanied by proof of service on all persons listed in the service list prepared by the Commission in this proceeding, in accordance

with 18 CFR 385.2010.

Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary

notice

apr 27-22p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of James Allen Banks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of April, 2022.

KATHY JO MOSS

144 Hallmark Estates Dr.

Statesville, NC 28625

administrator

may18-22p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood, this is to notify all persons having claims against Gary Eugene Arrowood, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 26th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2022.

April Arrowood Kelley

Administrator, for the Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood

2930 26th Street NE

Hickory, NC 28601

Matthew D. Byerley

Attorney for Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood

Ralston Benton Byerley & Moore, PLLC

171 Main Avenue Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 635-0098

notice

may18-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Margaret Pamela Meyer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

REITA MATHESON BRYANT

180 S Center St

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may18-22p

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

22sp18

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY JANET H. HILL AND LARRY JAMES HILL, SR. DATED JULY 10, 1998 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 392 AT PAGE 1702 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

*102.20-110865.FC01.202*

20-110865

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 10:00AM on May 13, 2022, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Janet H. Hill and Larry James Hill, Sr., dated July 10, 1998 to secure the original principal amount of $73,100.00, and recorded in Book 392 at Page 1702 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 125 H and H Ln, Hickory, NC 28601

Tax Parcel ID: 0023454

Present Record Owners: The Estate of Janet H. Hill

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are The Estate of Janet H. Hill.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is April 25, 2022.

Attorney for the Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

notice

may4-22c

AMENDED

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Emerald Hollow Mine, LLC (hereinafter “Borrower”) dated February 20, 2017 and filed on February 22, 2017 and recorded in Book 597 at Page 429 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina (hereinafter “Deed of Trust”); and because of the default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at Alexander County Courthouse, 29 W. Main Avenue, Taylorsville, North Carolina on FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022, AT 1:30 O’CLOCK P.M., all of Borrower’s right to the real property described herein below, together with any improvements and fixtures existing or hereafter placed on or attached to the tracts of real property, and all other appurtenant rights and privileges, situated, lying and being in Alexander County, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of that property described in that certain deed recorded in Book 261 at Page 366 in the Alexander County Public Registry wherein Hiddenite Gems, Inc. is named as Grantee and which property is depicted on that certain plat recorded in Plat Book 4 at Page 65 in the aforesaid registry, further described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin located in the Eastern margin of State Road No. 1001 and also being as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Book 3, Page 101 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the Eastern margin of State Road No. 1001, North 02° 09’ 17” West 38.67 feet to an existing iron pin; thence North 02° 09’ 17” West 49.59 feet to an existing iron pin in State Road No. 1001; thence North 52° 38’ 00” East 556.13 feet to an existing iron pin, corner of Robert Johnson; thence with Johnson’s line, North 18° 55’ 07” West 191.92 feet to an iron pin; thence North 18° 28’ 43” West 125.42 feet to an existing iron pin; thence North 18° 28’ 43” West 205.66 feet to an existing iron pin; thence South 80° 12’ 24” West 59.12 feet to an iron pin; thence South 80° 12’ 24” West 33.35 feet to an iron pin located in State Road No. 1001; thence with State Road No. 1001 the following courses and distances: North 14° 49’ 03” East 27.86 feet North 08° 19’ 42” East 19.59 feet; North 01° 24’ 11” East 20.71 feet; North 04° 30’ 38” West 32.24 feet to an iron pin in State Road No. 1001; thence with a new line of Blake Miller, South 53° 00’ 35” East 75.74 feet to an iron pin; thence South 73° 54’ 09” East 33.37 feet to an Iron pin; thence South 83° 30’ 47” East 170.56 feet to an iron pin; thence South 60° 17’ 02” Feet 193.84 feet to an iron pin; thence South 58° 33’ 48” East 48.65 feet to an iron pin; thence South 59° 47’ 34” East 68.40 feet to an iron pin; thence South 72° 38’ 18” East 162.29 feet to an iron pin; thence South 57° 36’ 03” East 241.80 feet to an iron pin at the spring; thence North 18° 08’ 27” West 46.31 feet to an iron pin; thence North 32° 04’ 13” East 236.94 feet to a point, the intersection of the creek and the branch; thence with the creek, the following courses and distances: South 79° 35’ 08” East 124.40 feet; thence North 77° 43’ 08” East 132.70 feet; thence North 50° 17’ 40” East 201.98 feet; thence North 69° 45’ 53” East 145.24 feet to an iron pin; thence South 39° 10’ 02” East 450.91 feet to an iron pin; thence North 53° 34’ 39” East 824.81 feet to an iron pin: thence North 53° 34’ 39” East 132.00 feet to a point in the creek; thence with the creek the following courses and distances: South 41° 03’ 30” West 151.71 feet to a point; thence South 11° 45’ 00” West 56.39 feet to a point; thence South 15° 20’ 55” East 67.59 feet to a point; thence South 31° 48’ 43” East 229.02 to a point where the creeks intersect; thence continuing with the creek, South 56° 40’ 21” East 262.27 feet to a point in the creek; thence South 34° 56’ 3” East 331.41 feet to a point in the creek; thence South 68° 37’ 48” West 32.77 feet to an existing iron pin; thence South 68° 37’ 48” West 96.86 feet to an existing iron pin; thence North 88° 00’ 31” West 532.08 feet to a stone, corner of American Gems, Inc.’s property; thence with American Gems, Inc.’s property line, South 16° 04’ 39” West 361.57 feet to a hickory; thence continuing with American Gems, Inc.’s property line, South 77° 40’ 09” West 1151.52 feet to a new iron stake in a persimmon stump; thence with Sprinkle’s line, North 07° 13’ 56” East 437.51 feet to an existing iron; thence South 73° 46’ 51” West 271.32 feet to an existing iron pin, Southeast corner of Lot No. 51 in Woodhaven Subdivision as platted, planned and recorded in Book 3, Page 101 of the Alexander County Registry; thence North 16° 13’ 08” West 230.00 feet to a new iron stake; thence South 73° 46’ 51” West 722.32 feet to a new iron stake; thence South 72° 29’ 51” West 31.78 feet to an iron pin; thence South 66° 44’ 21” West 104.31 feet to a new iron stake; thence South 62° 15’ 00” West 171.90 feet to a new iron stake; thence South 73° 36’ 56” West with the Northern margin of Emerald Drive following an arc having a radius of 201.00 feet and a chord of 82.07 feet, a distance of 82.65 feet to a new iron stake; thence continuing with the margin of said drive, South 89° 20’ 02” West following an arc having a radius of 201.00 feet created by a chord of 27.61 feet, a distance of 27.63 feet to the place and point of BEGINNING, containing 47.34 acres, all in accordance with a survey made by Goben Engineering dated June 14, 1979 as shown on map of record in Plat Book 4, Page 65 of the Alexander County Registry; and being the identical property conveyed to Edmiston Realty by deed from Elmwood Quarry, Inc., a Pennsylvania Corporation, dated December 11, 1984 and recorded in Deed Book 252, Page 720 of the Alexander County Registry.

LESS AND EXCEPT that certain 10 acre tract, more or less, as surveyed by Carl D. Bunton & Associates, PLS-3032 dated January 31, 2004 and entitled “Boundary and Division for Mike Watkins” as the same is platted and recorded in Plat Book 9, Page 39 of the Alexander County Registry, further described in that certain deed recorded in Book 466 at Page 680 in the Alexander County Public Registry wherein Michael J. Watkins is named as Grantee.

This Tract contains approximately 37.34 acres.

Address of property: 431 Emerald Hollow Mine Drive, Hiddenite, Alexander County, North Carolina

Tax Parcel ID: 0013050

Present Record Owner: Emerald Hollow Mine, LLC

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to require a cash deposit or a certified check not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00). In the event that the note holder or its intended assignee is exempt from paying the same, the successful bidder is required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and the tax required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice Where the Real Property is Residential With Less Than 15 Rental Units:

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Substitute Trustee Services, Inc.

Substitute Trustee

By: William Walt Pettit, Attorney

6230 Fairview Road, Suite 315

Charlotte, NC 28210-3253

Telephone: (704) 362-9255

notice

apr27-22c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Vallie Parker Chen, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2022, or

this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

Spring Strickland

661 Grant Terrace

Teaneck, New Jersey 07666

Tyler J. Crawford

Attorney for the Executor of the Estate of Vallie Parker Chen

BENBOW, DAVIDSON AND MARTIN, P.C.

309 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28277

704-871-9000

notice

may11-22c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Myrium Ballard Stewart, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of April, 2022.

DENNIS F. STEWART

126 Icenhour Pk Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681

TIMOTHY R. STEWART

828 Ben Thompson Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may11-22p

AMENDED

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Tiffany Marie Martin and Jason Michael Martin (hereinafter “Borrowers”) dated October 23, 2017 and recorded on November 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 603 at Page 1446 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina (hereinafter “Deed of Trust”); and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at Alexander County Courthouse, 29 W. Main Avenue, Taylorsville, North Carolina on FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022, AT 1:30 O’CLOCK P.M., all of Borrowers’ right to the real described herein below, together with any improvements and fixtures existing or hereafter placed on or attached to the tracts of real property, and all other appurtenant rights and privileges, situated, lying and being in Alexander County, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Tract 2:

BEING all of Lot #1 containing 21.77 acres, more or less, as shown on that certain plat recorded in Plat Book 5 at Page 178 in the Alexander County Public Registry.

Address of property: 803 Emerald Lane, Hiddenite, Alexander County, North Carolina

Tax Parcel ID: 0013337

Present Record Owner: Tiffany Marie Martin

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to require a cash deposit or a certified check not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00). In the event that the note holder or its intended assignee is exempt from paying the same, the successful bidder may also be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and the tax required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice Where the Real Property is Residential With Less Than 15 Rental Units:

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Substitute Trustee Services, Inc.

Substitute Trustee

By: William Walt Pettit, Attorney

6230 Fairview Road, Suite 315

Charlotte, NC 28210-3253

Telephone: (704) 362-9255

notice

apr27-22c

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

21 SP 72

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by John H. Lasley, Jr. and Tammy Lasley, in the original amount of $83,885.00, payable to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, dated November 12, 2016 and recorded on November 22, 2016 in Book 595, Page 174, Alexander County Registry.

Default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Anchor Trustee Services, LLC having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door or other usual place of sale in Alexander County, North Carolina, at 2:00 P.M. on May 5, 2022, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property, to wit:

REAL PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF TAYLORSVILLE, COUNTY OF ALEXANDER, STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A NEW 1/2-INCH ROD SET, SAID NEW 1/2-INCH ROD SET BEING LOCATED SOUTH 11 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 260.29 FEET FROM AN EXISTING 1/2-INCH REBAR SET IN THE SOUTHERN PAVED MARGIN OF NC HWY. #90 SAID EXISTING 1/2-INCH REBAR IN THE SOUTHERN PAVED MARGIN OF NC HWY. #90 BEING THE NORTHEASTERN CORNER OF BOYD ICENHOUR AS THE PROPERTY OF ICENHOUR IS SHOWN BY DEED RECORDED IN BOOK 224 AT PAGE 714 OF THE ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY; THENCE FROM SAID NEW 1/2 INCH ROD SO LOCATED AND WITH THE COMMON BOUNDARY LINE WITH BOYD ICENHOUR, SOUTH 11 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 160.67 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1-1/4 INCH PIPE IN THE COMMON BOUNDARY LINE OF BOYD ICENHOUR; THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE COMMON BOUNDARY LINE WITH ICENHOUR SOUTH 5 DEGREES 5 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST 52.87 FEET TO A NEW INCH ROD SET; THENCE LEAVING THE COMMON BOUNDARY LINE WITH ICENHOUR SOUTH 88 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST 122.45 FEET TO A NEW 1/2 INCH ROD SET; THENCE WITH THE WESTERN MARGIN OF A 45-FOOT WIDE RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT NORTH 1 DEGREE 50 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST 136.77 FEET TO A NEW 1/2 INCH ROD SET; THENCE WITH A CURVE, SAID CURVE HAVING A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 5 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST, A RADIUS OF 572.50 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 75.01 FEET TO A NEW 1/2 INCH ROD SET; THENCE NORTH 86 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST 95.73 FEET TO A NEW 1/2 INCH ROD, THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.533 ACRE, AND BEING IDENTIFIED AS ALL OF LOT NUMBER 9 OF SMALL BROOK ACRES AS SET FORTH ON SURVEY OF CARL D. BUNTON, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, FOR ALVEY W. WHITBECK AND CLARA A. WHITBECK DATED OCTOBER 21, 1996.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH A 45-FOOT WIDE RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND REGRESS FOR THE SUBJECT MATTER PROPERTY AND THE PLACEMENT OF ALL TYPES OF UTILITY LINES, EITHER OVERHEAD OR UNDERGROUND, AND WATER LINES, SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT IS NON-EXCLUSIVE IN NATURE AND THE SAME IS ALSO RESERVED UNTO THE GRANTOR HEREIN, HIS HEIRS, SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, THE WESTERN BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A NEW 1/2-INCH ROD, SAID NEW 1/2-INCH ROD BEING THE SOUTHEASTERN CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED 0.533 ACRE TRACT; THENCE WITH THE WESTERN MARGIN OF SAID 45-FOOT WIDE RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT NORTH 1 DEGREE 50 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST 136.77 FEET TO A NEW 1/2-INCH ROD SET; THENCE WITH A CURVE, SAID CURVE HAVING A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 5 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST, A RADIUS OF 572.50 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 75.01 FEET TO A NEW 1/2-INCH ROD SET; THENCE WITH ANOTHER CURVE, SAID CURVE HAVING A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 11 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST, A RADIUS OF 572.50 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 56.51 FEET TO A NEW 1/2 INCH ROD SET; THENCE NORTH 14 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 5 SECONDS EAST 159.04 FEET TO A NEW 1/2-INCH ROD SET IN THE WESTERN PAVED MARGIN OF NC HWY. #90.

Together with improvements located hereon; said property being located at 64 Jessica Lee Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Tax ID: 0063774

Third party purchasers must pay the excise tax, pursuant North Carolina General Statutes §105-228.30, in the amount of One Dollar ($1.00) per each Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) or fractional part thereof, and the Clerk of Courts fee, pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §7A-308, in the amount of Forty-five Cents (0.45) per each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) or fractional part thereof with a maximum amount of Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00). A deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale and must be tendered in the form of certified funds. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts will be immediately due and owing.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS WHERE IS. There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments, land transfer taxes, if any, and encumbrances of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owners of the property is John H. Lasley, Jr.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination (North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.16A(b)(2)). Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of termination. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

Substitute Trustee

By: John P. Fetner, Bar #41811

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

Attorney for Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149 (phone)

404-745-8121 (fax)

jfetner@mtglaw.com

notice

apr27-22c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Clyde Brantley Cook, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April, 2022.

JIMMY LYNN COOK

1028 County Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

REGINA COOK LITTLE

930 Old Charlotte Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may4-22p

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of John Marion Hall, Jr. of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of April, 2022.

John Marion Hall, III

11612 W Redfield Road

El Mirage, AZ 85335

Jaron Gurney, Attorney

910 Tate Blvd SE #108

Hickory, NC 28602

notice

may4-22c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Sue Mason Ostwalt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of April, 2022.

JESSE DAVID OSTWALT

2094 Poplar Spring Road

Statesville, NC 28625

administrator

may4-22p

Notice to Creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of HAZEL LAIL HUBBARD, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 4, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of April, 2022.

Laura Hubbard Auten, Executrix

ESTATE OF HAZEL LAIL HUBBARD

1202 Pineview Dr.

Albemarle, NC 28001

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

may4-22c

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on May 3rd, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the hearing will be to hear citizen input regarding permanently closing 1 block of 2nd Street SW between the Alexander County Public Services Building and the new County Park in order to create additional parking. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

apr27-22c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Kimberly Campbell Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of July, 2021.

TESSA HALL PATRUM

970 Hopewell Church Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

may4-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Fred White Deaton, II, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of March, 2022.

SANDRA DEATON-AUTON

385 Deaton Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr27-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Alice Houston Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of March, 2022.

DESTRY JOE BOLICK

650 Country Farm Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr27-22p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of John Clark Bruce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of March, 2022.

GRETA MILLEER BRUCE

2425 Millersville Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

apr27-22p

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of John Lewis Eddy, III, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of March, 2022.

SUSAN PATRICIA EDDY

4705 All Healing Springs Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

apr27-22p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Laura Edwards Bittner, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Patricia Edwards Wells, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 6th day of April, 2022.

LAURA EDWARDS BITTNER

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

apr27-22p