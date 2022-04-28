Deadline for Mother of the Year essays is May 2

Entries for the 2022 Taylorsville Times’ Mother of the Year Essay Contest are being accepted until Monday, May 2, at 5:00 p.m.

To enter The Times’ 33rd Annual Mother of the Year Essay Contest, simply write an essay on why your nominee should be Mother of the Year.

The winner will receive a $50 food gift certificate and four vouchers for tickets to a Hickory Crawdads game.

The winning mother and author will be contacted and will be featured in an upcoming issue of The Times. The feature will include a photograph of the mother and author, a story about the essay process, and the actual essay. Mothers must be current residents of Alexander County; however, essay authors are not required to live in the county, but must be available for the interview prior to the May 4 publication. The contest is open to all ages, and entries submitted should be written solely by an individual author, including entries by children.

The Taylorsville Times’ staff members and families are not eligible to enter.

Essays should be no more than 500 words (three letters or more), and all entries must be neatly printed or typed. Entries must be signed by the author, and should include the writer’s address and phone number. The mother’s name and address must also be included.

The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2. Entries will be judged by the Times’ staff. Entries should be hand-delivered to The Times’ office at 24 East Main Avenue in Taylorsville or e-mailed to: news@taylorsvilletimes.com.