Phil Allen Hefner, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Phil was born April 30, 1939, in Alexander County, the son of the late Charlie E. and Madeleen G. Hefner.

Phil was retired from the furniture industry. He had a great love for sports. He enjoyed coaching sports as well as playing, and always had an encouraging word to share. He enjoyed watching kids of all ages play sports.

Throughout the years, Phil enjoyed riding horses and teaching his family to ride. He loved going to the beach and also playing golf at Brushy Mountain Golf Club, where he had many friends.

Phil never met a stranger. He loved talking to people. Phil was a life-long member of Friendship Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed fellowship and music. Most of all, Phil loved spending time with his family, especially with his great-granddaughter, Paysen Harrington.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Charles Jerome and Galen “Skin” Hefner, and a nephew, Edward “Ty” Hefner.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Lorraine Price Hefner; a daughter, Tamara Hefner Harrington and son-in-law Roger Harrington; a grandson, Dustin Harrington and wife Chelsea Harrington; a great-granddaughter, Paysen Hope Harrington; and four sisters which he referred to as “the girls,” Kathryn Abernathy and husband J.W., Patricia Bowman, Alta Sells, and Darlene Hayes and husband Jimmy. Phil is also survived by several sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail Huffman, Jimmy and Polly Watts, Mabel Sweat, and Roger and Rachel Miller; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Friendship Lutheran Church and will be conducted by Pastor Tim Caniff-Kuhn. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Gary Abernathy, Danny Abernathy, Tim Abernathy, Allen Dale Bowman, Wendy Watts, Eric Watts, Chad Kerley, and Jon Hayes.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Phil Allen Hefner.