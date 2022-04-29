Alexander and Wilkes men split $200K lottery win

Chad Deal of Taylorsville and Sabin Khadka of Wilkesboro bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize, according to NC lottery officials.

Deal and Khadka are splitting the $200,000 prize between them. They bought the lucky Gold Standard ticket from GK Food Mart on East Main Avenue in Taylorsville.

They claimed their prize April 25 at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state withholdings, each took home $71,011.

The Gold Standard game launched in March with six top prizes of $200,000. Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.