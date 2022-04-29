Jo Ann Miller Frye, 78, passed away at her home in Alexander County on Friday, April 29, 2022.

She was born on February 15, 1944, in Mitchell County, to the late Howard Ray and Susan Young Miller. During her working career, she worked as a sewer in the furniture industry at Thomasville Furniture.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jo Ann include her daughter, Donna Simmons; a son, Russell Swanner; the father of her children, Edward J. Swanner; a sister, Joyce Stamey; and a brother, Guy Miller.

A celebration of life will be held at Bear Creek Baptist Church, in Ledger, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Bruce Cannon will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Home Care of Alexander County at 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.