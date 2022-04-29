Ronald J. Dyson, 81, of Stony Point, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Ronald was born February 9, 1941, in Alexander County, the son of the late Cleno Dyson and Elsie Martin Dyson.

Ronald worked as a shipping supervisor for Broyhill Furniture and retired after 42 years of service. He worked part-time in the funeral home business for over 40 years, beginning at Chapman Funeral Home and then for Adams Funeral Home, where he was a stockholder and funeral assistant.

Ronald was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting with his dogs, rabbit hunting and fox hunting. He loved to garden, raising some of the best tomatoes grown.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Dora Forbes Dyson, who he married on December 1, 1978; his cousins that were like a brother and sister, Deannie Beach and Randy Dyson; like a daughter, Sonya Allen (Dale); special neighbors, James and Sherry Mundy; and many other cousins and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart, Rev. Taylor Miller, and Rev. Steven Hamm will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Tabernacle Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Adams Funeral Home Staff will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund.

