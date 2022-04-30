Gary Lynn Keever, 67, passed away after a short illness at Gordon Hospice House on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

He was born on June 7, 1954, in Iredell County, to the late Loyd Crowson and June Bumgarner Keever. Gary was a skilled carpenter and worked as a carpenter for his career.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Keever include a daughter, Ashley Wike; and a sister, Kathy Elder (Gary).

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Pastor Roger Keever will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

