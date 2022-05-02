Jo Ann Morrison, 66, of Statesville, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Gordan Hospice House in Statesville after an extended illness.

Jo Ann was born in Iredell County to the late John Lee Morrison and Helen Dye Morrison. Jo Ann worked in the hotel hospitality business and was affiliated with St. Joseph Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include a brother, Robert Dye of Statesville, and two sisters, Phyllis Mackie and Barbara Shacon, both of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Perry Dye will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Morrison Family.