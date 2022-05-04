LEGAL NOTICES

************

RESOLUTION TO SET TIME TO BEGIN COUNTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS

MAY 17, 2022 PRIMARY ELECTION

On April 12, 2022, the Alexander County Board of Elections met at its office at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, NC and adopted the following resolution:

WHEREAS, North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2) authorizes a county board of elections to establish a place and time between the hours of 2:00pm and 5:00pm on election day for counting of absentee ballots; and,

WHEREAS, such resolution also may provide for an additional meeting following the day of the election and prior to the day of canvass to count absentee ballots received pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2);

WHEREAS, the times for these meetings will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, May 17 and 2:00pm on Thursday, May 26 for the purpose of counting absentee ballots;

WHEREAS, the location of these meetings shall be at the office of the Alexander County Board of Elections, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville NC;

WHEREAS, the board shall not announce the results of the count before 7:30pm on Election Day, May 17, 2022;

WHEREAS, these meetings are open to all who may want to attend;

WHEREAS, the adoption of this Resolution is in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes 163-234 (2) and (11) and will be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county within the statutory time frame.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Alexander County Board of Elections hereby approves the time for counting of absentee ballots as set forth above.

This is the 12th day of April 2022.

Ray Warren, Chairman

notice

may11-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of ROBERT SAMUEL MILTON, JR.,Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before August 4, 2022

or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 4th day of May, 2020.

William Bryan White

Administrator of the Estate of Robert Samuel Milton, Jr.

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

notice

may25-22c

************

VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT PUBLIC HEARING

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Public Law No. 100-647 S1013(a)(24)(A) (1988), the undersigned will hold a public hearing on May 12, 2022 at 7pm at the location of the undersigned listed below to discuss its refinance by lease purchase of (1) Fire Station located at 21 Vashti Fire Department Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681 and financial arrangements related thereto.

Approximate amount of issue $184,950.77

All interested persons are invited to attend.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and Official Seal at my office in Taylorsville this 2nd day of May, 2022.

Coty Lee Fox

Corporate Secretary

Vashti Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

21 Vashti Fire Dept. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

may4-22c

************

TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE

AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN (ARP)

NC STATE FISCAL RECOVERY FUND

WASTEWATER SYSTEM RELIABILITY IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

RFQ for ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Town of Taylorsville has received approval of an American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund established in S.L. 2021-180. The project will address reliability and capacity issues at the Paul Payne Wastewater Pump Station in the collection system and will replace vital equipment at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Town is seeking professional engineering services to develop and successfully receive approval for NC DEQ’s Division of Water Infrastructure required Engineering Report, design, approval, bidding, construction inspection and contract administration through the final certification on the project.

Qualifications must be submitted by 2:00 pm on Friday, May 20, 2022. Interested firms must respond in writing addressed to David Odom, Town Manager, 67 Main Avenue Drive SE, Taylorsville, NC 28681 828-632-2218. Please limit your proposals to 15 typewritten pages or less if practical and provide three (3) copies of the RFQ.

RFQ submissions must include at a minimum: 1.Individual or Firm Information: firm’s legal name, address , email, and telephone number, the principal(s) of the firm and their experience and qualifications; 2. Public Utility Experience: The specialized experience and technical competence of the staff to be assigned to the project with respect to sewer improvements, description of firm ’s prior experience, including any similar projects (in particular those funded by ARP), size of community, location, total construction cost, and names of local officials knowledgeable regarding the firm’s performance on related work. Include at least three references within the past three years; 3.Firm Capacity and Capability: The capacity and capability of the firm to perform the work, including specialized services, within the period of the grant, the past record of performance of the firm as to such factors as cost control, quality of work, and ability to meet schedules; description of firm’s capability of carrying out all aspects of ARP r elated activities, and fir m’s anticipated availability during the term of the project – if using sub-consultants/contractors must provide complete list and qualifications in the submission package, and 4.The proposed work plan and schedule for activities to be performed. (Compliance with state and federal debarment requirements required for contract award.)

Submissions will be evaluated according to the following factors equally: 1.Qualifications, Competence and Reputation of Firm and Personnel; 2. Firm’s Capability to Meet Time and Project Budget Requirements; 3.Project Workload of Firm; 4.Related Experience on Similar ARP Projects.

Awards will be made to the responsible/qualified firm whose qualifications are most advantageous to the program after review of a committee and recommendation to the Town Council for approval to negotiate a contract price.

If you want a site inspection please contact David Odom at 828-632-2218 or townmanager@taylorsvillenc.com. The Town of Taylorsville is an Equal Opportunity Employer, promotes Fair Housing practices and encourages small businesses, minority-owned firms and women’s business enterprises to submit qualifications. This information is available in Spanish or any other language, upon request. Please contact David Odom at 828-632-2218 for accommodations for this request. Está disponible en español o en cualquier otro idioma bajo petición. Póngase en contacto con David Odom at 828-632-2218 or Town of Taylorsville, 67 Main Avenue Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

notice

may4-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of James Allen Banks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of April, 2022.

KATHY JO MOSS

144 Hallmark Estates Dr.

Statesville, NC 28625

administrator

may18-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood, this is to notify all persons having claims against Gary Eugene Arrowood, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 26th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2022.

April Arrowood Kelley

Administrator, for the Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood

2930 26th Street NE

Hickory, NC 28601

Matthew D. Byerley

Attorney for Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood

Ralston Benton Byerley & Moore, PLLC

171 Main Avenue Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 635-0098

notice

may18-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Margaret Pamela Meyer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

REITA MATHESON BRYANT

180 S Center St

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may18-22p

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

22sp18

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY JANET H. HILL AND LARRY JAMES HILL, SR. DATED JULY 10, 1998 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 392 AT PAGE 1702 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

*102.20-110865.FC01.202*

20-110865

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 10:00AM on May 13, 2022, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Janet H. Hill and Larry James Hill, Sr., dated July 10, 1998 to secure the original principal amount of $73,100.00, and recorded in Book 392 at Page 1702 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 125 H and H Ln, Hickory, NC 28601

Tax Parcel ID: 0023454

Present Record Owners: The Estate of Janet H. Hill

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are The Estate of Janet H. Hill.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is April 25, 2022.

Attorney for the Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

notice

may4-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Vallie Parker Chen, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2022, or

this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

Spring Strickland

661 Grant Terrace

Teaneck, New Jersey 07666

Tyler J. Crawford

Attorney for the Executor of the Estate of Vallie Parker Chen

BENBOW, DAVIDSON AND MARTIN, P.C.

309 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28277

704-871-9000

notice

may11-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Myrium Ballard Stewart, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of April, 2022.

DENNIS F. STEWART

126 Icenhour Pk Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681

TIMOTHY R. STEWART

828 Ben Thompson Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may11-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Clyde Brantley Cook, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April, 2022.

JIMMY LYNN COOK

1028 County Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

REGINA COOK LITTLE

930 Old Charlotte Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may4-22p

************

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of John Marion Hall, Jr. of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of April, 2022.

John Marion Hall, III

11612 W Redfield Road

El Mirage, AZ 85335

Jaron Gurney, Attorney

910 Tate Blvd SE #108

Hickory, NC 28602

notice

may4-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Sue Mason Ostwalt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of April, 2022.

JESSE DAVID OSTWALT

2094 Poplar Spring Road

Statesville, NC 28625

administrator

may4-22p

************

Notice to Creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of HAZEL LAIL HUBBARD, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 4, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of April, 2022.

Laura Hubbard Auten, Executrix

ESTATE OF HAZEL LAIL HUBBARD

1202 Pineview Dr.

Albemarle, NC 28001

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

may4-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Kimberly Campbell Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of July, 2021.

TESSA HALL PATRUM

970 Hopewell Church Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

may4-22p