MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE – Saturday, May 7th, 2022, 7 am – until, Minyard Plumbing warehouse, 389 Starnes Circle Drive, Taylorsville, NC. Something for everyone! Some items will be individually priced but there will also be an area that will be included in a bag sale where you can stuff a bag for $25! Lots of clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags, home décor, etc. Please spread the word!!!

MULTI-VENDOR/FAMILY YARD SALE – Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Back In Time Antique Mall. Address is 2721 Hwy. 90 W, US-64, Taylorsville, NC. Lots of reduced items. Please come out and enjoy the day with us.

3-FAMILY YARD SALE – Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., ladies’ clothes, household goods, desk, and more. 1114 Lewittes Rd, Taylorsville.

GARAGE SALE FOR MEN – 561 County Home Road, Fridays only, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Two gently used mobility scooters and a manual operation hospital bed with new mattress. Gallon jugs of weed killer 1/2 price. 20 ton, 2 inch, ratchet straps. Scaffolding for rent. No clothing.