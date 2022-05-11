Daniel Ray Brown, 42, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

He was born August 29, 1979, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Leslie Ray and Peggy Hill Brown. During his working career, he was a self-employed poultry farmer. He loved taking care of his family, going hunting with his dad and brother, and loved music.

Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leslie Darrell and Edith Hornsby Brown, and Charles (Chase) and Billie Hale Hill.

Those left to cherish Daniel include his wife of 15 years, Sarah Virginia Brown; daughters, Madison and Kaitlyn Stocks; daughter, Savannah Brown; a son, Emmanuel Brown. Daniel also cherished his two stepchildren, Devon Weiss and Mia Speaks. Daniel was the brother of Jody (Rob) Frye and John-Morgan (Amber) Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Daniel was always the life of the party who cherished his family and friends and would give anybody the shirt off his back. He was especially known for his big heart.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel at 61 CI Chapman Court, Taylorsville, NC 28681 on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Mark Morris will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made and sent to 326 Will Wilson Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

