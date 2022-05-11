LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 at 6:00pm, the Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Alexander County Services Center – 151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the rezoning of the property located at 255 NC 16 HWY S, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681(Parcel ID: 0007649) in the Town of Taylorsville. The Planning and Zoning Commission will also have an order of business for a new comprehensive plan for both Taylorsville and Alexander County.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to attend the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

PUBLIC NOTICE

To all persons claiming an interest in : 2002-25’-CREST-FAMILYFISH-MAU02084B202-2002-115HP-HONDA-BF115A-BZBD1260215, ROBERT GAFNER will apply to SCDNR for title on watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to the watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at (803) 734-3699. Upon thirty days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title.

Case No:20220318950186

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

22-E-0158

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Mary Francis Younger aka Mary Francis Connor late of Alexander County, North Carolina, are hereby notified to present them to Chad Taylor as Administrator of the decedent’s estate at 326 Steve Watts Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 10th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the above named Administrator.

TR Sanford II, Attorney for the Administrator,

Sanford Law Firm, PC,

PO Box 2424, Matthews, NC 28106

Bar No. 37758

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REQUEST FOR ANNEXATION

The public will take notice that the Town Commissioners of the Town of Taylorsville have called for a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 24th, 2022, at the Town Hall on the question of annexing the following described property, as requested by petition filed by the property owner pursuant to G.S. 160A-31:

DESCRIPTION

Vacant land on 7th Street NW belonging to Jeffery & Barbara Collamore, containing .60 acres of vacant land.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dawn Bumgarner Herman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of April, 2022.

DYLAN LEE HERMAN

6509 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The public will take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold two Public Hearings in the Council Chambers of Taylorsville Town Hall on Tuesday May 24, 2022 and Tuesday June 28th, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The regular monthly meeting for June is scheduled for June 28th, 2022. The purpose of the hearings will be to hear comments from Town citizens regarding the proposed annual budget for Fiscal Year 2022/2023. A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection beginning May 11th, 2022 at Town Hall.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

RESOLUTION TO SET TIME TO BEGIN COUNTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS

MAY 17, 2022 PRIMARY ELECTION

On April 12, 2022, the Alexander County Board of Elections met at its office at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, NC and adopted the following resolution:

WHEREAS, North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2) authorizes a county board of elections to establish a place and time between the hours of 2:00pm and 5:00pm on election day for counting of absentee ballots; and,

WHEREAS, such resolution also may provide for an additional meeting following the day of the election and prior to the day of canvass to count absentee ballots received pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2);

WHEREAS, the times for these meetings will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, May 17 and 2:00pm on Thursday, May 26 for the purpose of counting absentee ballots;

WHEREAS, the location of these meetings shall be at the office of the Alexander County Board of Elections, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville NC;

WHEREAS, the board shall not announce the results of the count before 7:30pm on Election Day, May 17, 2022;

WHEREAS, these meetings are open to all who may want to attend;

WHEREAS, the adoption of this Resolution is in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes 163-234 (2) and (11) and will be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county within the statutory time frame.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Alexander County Board of Elections hereby approves the time for counting of absentee ballots as set forth above.

This is the 12th day of April 2022.

Ray Warren, Chairman

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of ROBERT SAMUEL MILTON, JR.,Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before August 4, 2022

or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 4th day of May, 2020.

William Bryan White

Administrator of the Estate of Robert Samuel Milton, Jr.

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of James Allen Banks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of April, 2022.

KATHY JO MOSS

144 Hallmark Estates Dr.

Statesville, NC 28625

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood, this is to notify all persons having claims against Gary Eugene Arrowood, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 26th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2022.

April Arrowood Kelley

Administrator, for the Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood

2930 26th Street NE

Hickory, NC 28601

Matthew D. Byerley

Attorney for Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood

Ralston Benton Byerley & Moore, PLLC

171 Main Avenue Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 635-0098

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Margaret Pamela Meyer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

REITA MATHESON BRYANT

180 S Center St

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Vallie Parker Chen, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2022, or

this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

Spring Strickland

661 Grant Terrace

Teaneck, New Jersey 07666

Tyler J. Crawford

Attorney for the Executor of the Estate of Vallie Parker Chen

BENBOW, DAVIDSON AND MARTIN, P.C.

309 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28277

704-871-9000

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Myrium Ballard Stewart, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of April, 2022.

DENNIS F. STEWART

126 Icenhour Pk Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681

TIMOTHY R. STEWART

828 Ben Thompson Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

