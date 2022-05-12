Election Day voting tips



If citizens aren’t able to vote early in the primary election by Saturday, May 14, at the Alexander Senior Center, they may cast a ballot in person on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 17, at their assigned precinct polling place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Registered voters should be mindful that Primary Election Day voting has specific voting procedures that slightly differ from early voting procedures. On Election Day, registered voters must vote in their assigned precinct polling place to receive the correct ballot style. A voter’s precinct is assigned according to the voter’s residential address as of April 17, 2022 (30 days prior to Election Day). This procedure is different from early voting where voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county (for the 2022 primary election, there was only one early voting site – the Alexander Senior Center).

On Election Day, Alexander County will have 10 Election Day precinct polling places open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Historically, polling places tend to be busiest before and after normal business hours.

Registered voters are encouraged to make sure they know their correct polling place to avoid the common inconvenience of showing up at the wrong polling place on Election Day. Voters who are unsure of their assigned Election Day polling place can enter their residential address into the online polling place search at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup. Voters can also contact the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 828-632-2990.

