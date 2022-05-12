Ray “Claude” “Poppy” Fox, 91, passed away at Catawba Valley Medical Center on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He was born on February 3, 1931, in Alexander County, to the late James Arthur and Pearl Etta Pennell Fox. He drove a truck for several different companies including Alexander Trucking Company, Zenith, and most of all at Champion. He was a member of Oxford Baptist Church in Conover.

Those left to cherish Mr. Fox include daughters, Susie Elder, Judy Shook, Scottie Marley, and Dana Gilbert; son, Andy Fox; brother, Fred Fox; and sisters, Nettie Ann Cline and Rosalee Cantrell.

Visitation will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Mr. Fox will lie in state thirty minutes prior to the service. Rev. Joel Frye and Evangelist Andy Fox will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oxford Baptist Church at 5965 Springs Rd, Conover, NC 28613.

