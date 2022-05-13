Thomas Mack Deal, 73, of Stony Point, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side.

Thomas was born on April 20, 1949, in Alexander County. He worked several years in the construction business for CSC in Florida until he retired and came home to North Carolina.

He attended Millersville Baptist Church and loved traveling and cruising. His last cruise was with his wife on a trip to Hawaii, one of the last things on his bucket list. He enjoyed animals and raising a garden.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Rebecca Deal of the home; his son, Tommy Deal of Statesville; his step-son, John Durden (Melissa) of River View, Florida; his grandson, Dominic Durden; his sister, Judy Sweet (Earl) of Taylorsville; and his nephew, Scott Ballard (Crystal) of Taylorsville.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Local Chapter, C/O Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

