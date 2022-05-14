Monty Roger George, 51, of Statesville, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Accordius in Statesville.

Monty was born October 6, 1970, in Alexander County, the son of Danny Roger George and Judy Carlson George.

Earlier in his life, he worked in the concrete business until he became disabled. He was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church in Taylorsville. He enjoyed working on vehicles and riding horses and liked the beach.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include aunts, Anita C. Huffman (Ronnie), Rita C. Fox, Audustine G. Barnes, and Mary Ellen G. Harrington, all of Taylorsville, and Debbie Hubbard (David) of Granite Falls; uncles, Charlie Carlson (Lorene) of Statesville, Neil George (Elaine) of Taylorsville, David George of Taylorsville, Keith George (Mary Lnne) of Wilkes County, and Rickey George (Lori) of Taylorsville; and a number of cousins and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Neil George, Rev. Mark Robinette, and Marty Herndon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

