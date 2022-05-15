Sylvia Rash Rector, 77, of Hiddenite, formerly of Stony Point, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Carolina Caring Catawba Valley Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was born April 13, 1945, to the late Mack Leonard and Augusta Caskaddon Rash. On December 23, 1961, she married Johnny Eugene Rector who preceded her in death in 2010 after over 48 years of marriage.

She was a retired co-owner of Rector’s Concrete Finishing Company and was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Statesville. Mrs. Rector enjoyed keeping a flower garden, going to the mountains, collecting rocks, and, most of all, taking care of her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Rector Wilson, and a sister, Polly Rash Windham.

Survivors include three daughters, Cindy Johnson (John), Tammy Webb (Mike), and Jeannie Worley (Jeffery); nine grandchildren, Amber Davis (Josh), Tonya Murray (Chris), Jonathan Mitchell, Kyle Fox (Brittany), Caitlin Worley (Dylan Fox), Amanda Foxx (Brandon), Mark Worley, Karlee Moser (Caleb), and Kacey Wilson (Katie); five great-grandchildren, Kylie Fox, Alex Fox, Caroline Davis, Camdyn Moser, and Josiah Pearson; brother, Rev. Mitchell Rash (Sandy); brother and sisters-in-law, Bob and Lois Jean Lovette, Mildred Clarke, and Peggy Rector; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church, 1074 Midway Road, Statesville, NC 28625 with Rev. Mitchell Rash officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Rickey Elder, Mark Rector, Marty Rector, Curtis Rector, Bradley Frye, and Tom Sturgill will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Alexander Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.