Early Voting turnout over 1,500; Primary is May 17

“A big thank you to all our early voting workers,” said Patrick Wike, Alexander County Board of Elections Director. “These folks endured long hours to assist voters and provide a positive voting experience. We would also like to thank the Alexander Senior Center for allowing their facility to serve as an early voting site, which provided 159 cumulative hours of voting opportunity.”



On Election Day, Alexander County will have 10 Election Day precinct polling places open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Historically, polling places tend to be busiest before and after normal business hours.

Registered voters are encouraged to make sure they know their correct polling place to avoid the common inconvenience of showing up at the wrong polling place on Election Day. Voters who are unsure of their assigned Election Day polling place can enter their residential address into the online polling place search at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup. Voters can also contact the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 828-632-2990.

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Sample ballots for the May 17, 2022 Primary Election have been posted on the Alexander County Board of Elections webpage at the links below.

Democrat Primary Sample Ballot:

https://s3.amazonaws.com/ncsbesb/20220517/535_2_D0001.pdf

Republican Primary Sample Ballot:

https://s3.amazonaws.com/ncsbesb/20220517/545_2_R0011.pdf