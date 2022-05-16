Early Voting turnout over 1,500; Primary is May 17
On Election Day, Alexander County will have 10 Election Day precinct polling places open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Historically, polling places tend to be busiest before and after normal business hours.
Registered voters are encouraged to make sure they know their correct polling place to avoid the common inconvenience of showing up at the wrong polling place on Election Day. Voters who are unsure of their assigned Election Day polling place can enter their residential address into the online polling place search at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup. Voters can also contact the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 828-632-2990.
SAMPLE BALLOTS
Sample ballots for the May 17, 2022 Primary Election have been posted on the Alexander County Board of Elections webpage at the links below.
Democrat Primary Sample Ballot:
https://s3.amazonaws.com/ncsbesb/20220517/535_2_D0001.pdf
Republican Primary Sample Ballot:
https://s3.amazonaws.com/ncsbesb/20220517/545_2_R0011.pdf