Jacqueline Leigh Rogers Rapp, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the age of 80.

She was born January 20, 1942, in Queens, New York, to Carroll S. Rogers and Margaret M. Garbett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Tim, and her sister, Gail.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia Tappan; her brother, Cal Rogers of Rochester, New York; her husband, Daniel Rapp Sr.; sons, Daniel Rapp Jr. and Jeffrey Rapp; and daughter, Rebecca Phillips; and grandchildren, Paul Rapp, Jesse Rapp, CJ Phillips, and Magnolia Rose Phillips.

Jacki attended Baldwinsville Academy and Central School, the University of Rochester, and Syracuse University. She received her B.S. in nursing from New York University.

After serving as a nurse/educator for several years, she moved into the medical marketing field and promoted Accu-Chek blood glucose monitoring. She finished her marketing career with CSI Behring promoting blood fractionation products.

Jacki was a volunteer for the Juvenile Diabetes Fund and Hemophilia of Georgia. She retired in 2007 but continued to work as a home health nurse in Hickory for several years.

In her final year, while suffering from Alzheimer’s, she was cared for with tenderness and love by Angie Taylor.

As a wife, mother, and friend, she was tireless in her service and sacrifice. She will be missed.