LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Monday, June 6th, 2022 at 6:00 pm, the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at the CVCC Campus – Alexander Center located at 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The commissioners will hold a public hearing for a new comprehensive plan for Alexander County.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

notice

may25-22c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON NUISANCE CASES

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, June 6th, 2022, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to further consider code compliance on the property located at 1078 Willie McLeod Road pursuant to Sections 50.07 (F) (I) of the Alexander County Nuisance Ordinance. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

All related information is available for public inspection in the Alexander County Planning & Inspections Office (151 West Main Avenue, Suite 7, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-1000.

Bill Rogers

Chief Code Enforcement Officer

Alexander County

notice

may18-22c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 at 5:30 pm, the Town of Taylorsville Town Council Chambers at 67 Main Ave Dr NE, Taylorsville, NC 28601.

The Town of Taylorsville Council will hold a public hearing for the rezoning of the property located at 255 NC 16 HWY S, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681(Parcel ID: 0007649). The Town Council will also have an public hearing for a new comprehensive plan for Taylorsville.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

notice

may25-22c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, June 6, 2022, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider citizen comment on the revision and update of the Alexander County Hazardous Materials Containment Plan. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

The proposed update to the Hazardous Materials Containment Plan is available for public inspection in the Alexander County Emergency Services Office located at 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681 between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9336.

Garrett Huffman

Emergency Management Coordinator

Alexander County

notice

may25-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Phillip Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of May, 2022.

MARK MAYBERRY

1543 Mountain Circle Dr.

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

jun8-22p

************

Public Notice

The proposed annual budget of Vaya Health LME/MCO for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 will be presented to the governing Board in a public meeting of the Finance Committee at 3:00 p.m., and the Board of Directors at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday May 26, 2022. The budget will be available for public review beginning May 23, 2022 at http://vayahealth.com/. The Vaya governing Board will hold a public hearing on the budget at 4:30 p.m. on June 23, 2022. Any persons wanting to offer public comment about the proposed budget may do so during the Public Comment portion of the June 23 meeting. Board meeting agendas with connection information are posted at https://www.vayahealth.com/get-to-know-us/board-of-directors/.

notice

may18-22p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, June 6, 2022, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider citizen comment on the proposed 2022-2023 Alexander County budget. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

All funds and departments will be considered including the General Fund, Water Funds, Revaluation, Capital Improvements, Emergency Telephone System Fund, and Solid Waste. In addition, budgets for all volunteer fire department districts will be considered including Bethlehem Fire, Wittenburg Fire, Hiddenite Fire, East Alexander Fire, Ellendale Fire, Sugar Loaf Fire, Central Alexander Fire, and Vashti Fire.

The proposed 2022-2023 budget has been submitted to the Board of Commissioners and filed with the Clerk to the Board. It is available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board at the County Administration Office, 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, North Carolina between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

notice

may18-22c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 at 6:00pm, the Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Alexander County Services Center – 151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the rezoning of the property located at 255 NC 16 HWY S, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681(Parcel ID: 0007649) in the Town of Taylorsville. The Planning and Zoning Commission will also have an order of business for a new comprehensive plan for both Taylorsville and Alexander County.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to attend the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

notice

may18-22c

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

To all persons claiming an interest in : 2002-25’-CREST-FAMILYFISH-MAU02084B202-2002-115HP-HONDA-BF115A-BZBD1260215, ROBERT GAFNER will apply to SCDNR for title on watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to the watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at (803) 734-3699. Upon thirty days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title.

Case No:20220318950186

notice

may25-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

22-E-0158

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Mary Francis Younger aka Mary Francis Connor late of Alexander County, North Carolina, are hereby notified to present them to Chad Taylor as Administrator of the decedent’s estate at 326 Steve Watts Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 10th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the above named Administrator.

TR Sanford II, Attorney for the Administrator,

Sanford Law Firm, PC,

PO Box 2424, Matthews, NC 28106

Bar No. 37758

notice

jun1-22p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REQUEST FOR ANNEXATION

The public will take notice that the Town Commissioners of the Town of Taylorsville have called for a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 24th, 2022, at the Town Hall on the question of annexing the following described property, as requested by petition filed by the property owner pursuant to G.S. 160A-31:

DESCRIPTION

Vacant land on 7th Street NW belonging to Jeffery & Barbara Collamore, containing .60 acres of vacant land.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

may18-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dawn Bumgarner Herman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of April, 2022.

DYLAN LEE HERMAN

6509 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jun1-22p

************

TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The public will take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold two Public Hearings in the Council Chambers of Taylorsville Town Hall on Tuesday May 24, 2022 and Tuesday June 28th, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The regular monthly meeting for June is scheduled for June 28th, 2022. The purpose of the hearings will be to hear comments from Town citizens regarding the proposed annual budget for Fiscal Year 2022/2023. A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection beginning May 11th, 2022 at Town Hall.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

may18-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of ROBERT SAMUEL MILTON, JR.,Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before August 4, 2022

or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 4th day of May, 2020.

William Bryan White

Administrator of the Estate of Robert Samuel Milton, Jr.

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

notice

may25-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of James Allen Banks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of April, 2022.

KATHY JO MOSS

144 Hallmark Estates Dr.

Statesville, NC 28625

administrator

may18-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood, this is to notify all persons having claims against Gary Eugene Arrowood, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 26th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2022.

April Arrowood Kelley

Administrator, for the Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood

2930 26th Street NE

Hickory, NC 28601

Matthew D. Byerley

Attorney for Estate of Gary Eugene Arrowood

Ralston Benton Byerley & Moore, PLLC

171 Main Avenue Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 635-0098

notice

may18-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Margaret Pamela Meyer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

REITA MATHESON BRYANT

180 S Center St

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may18-22p