Dorothy Lucille Kerley Hager, 84, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.

Lucille was born September 18, 1937, in Alexander County, to the late Thomas Coffey Kerley and Rittie Faye Kerley. Lucille was a furniture worker and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Clay Hager; a daughter, Carolyn Hager; a brother, Lawerance Kerley; a son-in-law, Tommy Teague; a daughter-in-law, Dena Hamby; and a special friend, Bill Ham.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Billy Hamby and wife Ann of Statesville, and Robert Hamby of Taylorsville; and three daughters, Betty Teague of Taylorsville, Barbara Hall and husband Terry of Wilkesboro, and Janet Hager of Wilkesboro. Lucille had twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Vashti. Rev. Bill Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church.

Memorials may be given to Chapman Funeral Home in care of the Hager Family, 158 Stony Point School Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Hager Family.