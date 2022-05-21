Laura Francis Bumgarner Presnell, 65, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

She was born to Robert and Ruby Watts Bumgarner on August 4, 1956, in Alexander County. During her working career, she worked at The Taylorsville Times for 40 years. Laura was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church where she taught the Senior Adult ladies, sang in the choir, and was on the Sunday School Committee. During her free time, she loved to cook, garden, and watch the grandkids play ball.

Mrs. Presnell was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bumgarner.

Those left to cherish the memories of Laura include her husband of 47 years, Darrell Presnell; her mother, Ruby Bumgarner; two sons, Cory Presnell (Suzannah) and Jon Presnell (Jamison); a brother, Roger Bumgarner (Robin); five grandchildren, Evan, Grayson, Averie, Micah and Ruby Grace Presnell; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Mrs. Presnell will have a visitation at Alexander Funeral Service on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Allen Fox, Rev. Rick Safriet, and Rev. Neal Walker will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Jason Payne and Rev. Steve Dagenhart officiating.

Pallbearers will be Tom Fortner, Richard Bumgarner, Greg Bumgarner, Shannon Oxentine, Danny Bumgarner, Bob Blackwelder, Josh Bumgarner, and Mark Presnell.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Wesley Sharpe, Ed Henderson, Jeff Dorton, and Shane Sweet.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Alexander at 50 Lucy Echard Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.