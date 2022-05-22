Beth Elaine Plumley, 96, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home.

Beth was born on January 22, 1926, in Monroe County, New York. She was of the Mormon faith and worked for over 30 years for Orleans County DSS.

She enjoyed camping, cruises, all kinds of traveling, and playing board games. But, most of all, she enjoyed her family. She was musically talented, playing the piano, clarinet, saxophone, and violin, and also had a beautiful singing voice.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Elsie Cooper; her husband, Erwin Audie Plumley; a daughter, Jo Ann Lusk; and a son, Gregory David Plumley.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Elizabeth Ann Petote (Mike) of Taylorsville, Linda Carol Workman (Ron) of Medina, New York; her sons, Audie E. Plumley of Lowell, Indiana, and Jon F. Plumley (Denise) of Taylorsville; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren and one on-the-way.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to American Foundation for the Blind.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Beth Elaine Plumley.