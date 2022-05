Roger Eric Lackey, 37, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Eric was born on December 5, 1984, in Iredell County, to Roger Dale Lackey and the late Johana Smith Lackey. Eric worked for Keever Heating and Cooling in Taylorsville.

Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Roger Dale Lackey, and sister, Kimberly Lackey Kennedy.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Lackey Family.