Alexander Early College Commencement May 26
Alexander Early College will hold its 2022 Commencement on Thursday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Alexander Central Auditorium.
A list of graduates can be seen in this week’s Graduation section, included in The Times’ print edition and online.
The ceremony is planned as follows:
Prelude………………………………………………………………………………..……Mrs. Amy Sipe
*Processional: “Pomp and Circumstance,” Edward Elgar…………………….. Amy Sipe
*Pledge of Allegiance……………………..……………………………………………..Leah Starnes
*Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish………………………………………Itzel Martinez Nandho
*National Anthem……………………………………………………..……..….Ashley Bumgarner
Invocation and Welcome……………………………………………………..Katelyn Harrington
Introduction of Dignitaries……………………………..……….Mrs. Mary Brown, Principal
Alexander Early College
Greetings from CVCC…………………………….……………Dr. Garrett Hinshaw, President
Catawba Valley Community College
Special Music………………………………………..……………………………..Ashley Bumgarner
Special Remarks…………………………………………Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Superintendent
Alexander County Schools
Peer Selected Speakers ……………Kaitlyn Walker, Katelyn Harrington, Maya Adams
Graduation Address……………………………………………….…….…….……….Grace Douglas
Conferring of Diplomas and Degrees.…………Mary Brown and Dr. Garrett Hinshaw
Senior Tribute………………………………………..…………..……………….Video Presentation
Final Remarks………………………………………….…………………….……………..Mary Brown
*Benediction…………………………………………………………………..………..Dan Fincannon
Turning of the Tassel……………………………………………………….…………….Mary Brown
*Recessional: “Pomp and Circumstance,” Edward Elgar…….……..…..…….. Amy Sipe
*Audience please stand as you are able.