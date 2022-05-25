Alexander Early College Commencement May 26

Alexander Early College will hold its 2022 Commencement on Thursday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Alexander Central Auditorium.

A list of graduates can be seen in this week’s Graduation section, included in The Times’ print edition and online.

The ceremony is planned as follows:

Prelude………………………………………………………………………………..……Mrs. Amy Sipe

*Processional: “Pomp and Circumstance,” Edward Elgar…………………….. Amy Sipe

*Pledge of Allegiance……………………..……………………………………………..Leah Starnes

*Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish………………………………………Itzel Martinez Nandho

*National Anthem……………………………………………………..……..….Ashley Bumgarner

Invocation and Welcome……………………………………………………..Katelyn Harrington

Introduction of Dignitaries……………………………..……….Mrs. Mary Brown, Principal

Alexander Early College

Greetings from CVCC…………………………….……………Dr. Garrett Hinshaw, President

Catawba Valley Community College

Special Music………………………………………..……………………………..Ashley Bumgarner

Special Remarks…………………………………………Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Superintendent

Alexander County Schools

Peer Selected Speakers ……………Kaitlyn Walker, Katelyn Harrington, Maya Adams

Graduation Address……………………………………………….…….…….……….Grace Douglas

Conferring of Diplomas and Degrees.…………Mary Brown and Dr. Garrett Hinshaw

Senior Tribute………………………………………..…………..……………….Video Presentation

Final Remarks………………………………………….…………………….……………..Mary Brown

*Benediction…………………………………………………………………..………..Dan Fincannon

Turning of the Tassel……………………………………………………….…………….Mary Brown

*Recessional: “Pomp and Circumstance,” Edward Elgar…….……..…..…….. Amy Sipe

*Audience please stand as you are able.