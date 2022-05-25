Donna Lynn Wike, 67, of Axton, Virginia, went to her forever home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, John Franklin of the home; her mother, Phyllis Elder and husband Larry; her daughter, Renee Davis Harrington and husband Chris, and two grandsons; her sister, Dianna Lawrence, and daughter, Laurel, and son, Jonathan; two brothers, Chris Elder and Tori, and Kevin Elder and Shawntea; two paternal aunts, Lovell Waugh of Charlotte, and Jip Baker of Stony Point; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was a loving person who was a former furniture worker and a previous member of the East Taylorsville Baptist Church Teen Crusade Choir. She graduated from Alexander Central High School.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tiffany Dawn Davis, and maternal grandparents, Maude Wilson Davis and Glenn (Pop) Davis.