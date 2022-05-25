LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of James Frederick Brownell, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 71 Gazebo Road, Hickory, NC 28601, on or before the 2nd day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 25th day of May 2022.

Susan Freel Brownell, Executrix of the Estate of James Frederick Brownell, Jr.

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

jun15-22c

************

NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX-EXEMPT LOAN TO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC WHO RESIDE WITHIN THE FIRE DISTRICT OF THE STONY POINT VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT:

A public hearing will be held on June 9th, 2022, at 7 o’clock pm at 501 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point, NC 28678 for the purpose of approving a proposed tax-exempt loan by First Community Bank to the VFD. At this meeting you may submit written comments or participate orally. All members of the public are invited to attend. In connection with this public meeting, please note the following:

1. Purpose of the loan: will be for the purchase of a fire truck.

2. Amount of the loan: The maximum principal amount of the loan is $300,000.

The VFD will own and operate the station or fire truck(s) to be financed at the VFD/s address which is:

501 Ruritan Park Rd

Stony Point, NC 28678

notice

jun1-22p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Monday, June 6th, 2022 at 6:00 pm, the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at the CVCC Campus – Alexander Center located at 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The commissioners will hold a public hearing for a new comprehensive plan for Alexander County.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

notice

may25-22c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 at 5:30 pm, the Town of Taylorsville Town Council Chambers at 67 Main Ave Dr NE, Taylorsville, NC 28601.

The Town of Taylorsville Council will hold a public hearing for the rezoning of the property located at 255 NC 16 HWY S, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681(Parcel ID: 0007649). The Town Council will also have an public hearing for a new comprehensive plan for Taylorsville.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

notice

may25-22c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, June 6, 2022, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider citizen comment on the revision and update of the Alexander County Hazardous Materials Containment Plan. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

The proposed update to the Hazardous Materials Containment Plan is available for public inspection in the Alexander County Emergency Services Office located at 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681 between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9336.

Garrett Huffman

Emergency Management Coordinator

Alexander County

notice

may25-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Phillip Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of May, 2022.

MARK MAYBERRY

1543 Mountain Circle Dr.

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

jun8-22p

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

To all persons claiming an interest in : 2002-25’-CREST-FAMILYFISH-MAU02084B202-2002-115HP-HONDA-BF115A-BZBD1260215, ROBERT GAFNER will apply to SCDNR for title on watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to the watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at (803) 734-3699. Upon thirty days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title.

Case No:20220318950186

notice

may25-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

22-E-0158

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Mary Francis Younger aka Mary Francis Connor late of Alexander County, North Carolina, are hereby notified to present them to Chad Taylor as Administrator of the decedent’s estate at 326 Steve Watts Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 10th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the above named Administrator.

TR Sanford II, Attorney for the Administrator,

Sanford Law Firm, PC,

PO Box 2424, Matthews, NC 28106

Bar No. 37758

notice

jun1-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dawn Bumgarner Herman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of April, 2022.

DYLAN LEE HERMAN

6509 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jun1-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of ROBERT SAMUEL MILTON, JR.,Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before August 4, 2022

or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 4th day of May, 2020.

William Bryan White

Administrator of the Estate of Robert Samuel Milton, Jr.

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

notice

may25-22c