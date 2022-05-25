************

GARAGE SALE FOR MEN – 561 County Home Road, Fridays only, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Two gently used mobility scooters and a manual operation hospital bed with new mattress. Gallon jugs of weed killer 1/2 price. 20 ton, 2 inch, ratchet straps. Scaffolding for rent. No clothing.

COMMUNITY YARD SALE – 2568 Johnny Martin Lane in Stony Point, on Saturday, May 28, at 8 a.m. Located at the dead end of Johnny Martin Lane off of Drumstand Rd. Kids & adult clothing, shoes, household items, furniture, antiques, collectibles, tools, too much to list. Come check it out.