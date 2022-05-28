Ross Johnson, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Caldwell County.

He was born May 21, 1939, in Caldwell County, to the late Arthur and Dolly Johnson. During his working career, he was a co-owner of Johnson’s Milling and Feed Inc.

Mr. Johnson was a member of Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. He also served on the B.R.I.C.K. Missions Team, helping brick many churches. Ross was a family-oriented man that was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank Johnson, Sam Johnson, and Harry Johnson; and four sisters, Christine Hollar, Margret Holsclaw, Dorothy Caldwell, and Millie Johnson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Johnson include his wife of 63 years, Lorene Laxton Johnson; daughter, Tina Ragland (Hugh); son, Jeffrey Johnson (Donna); four grandchildren, Bradley Johnson (Kelly), Justin Johnson (Brittney), Thomas Ragland, and Amy Ragland; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The visitation for Ross will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Bradley Johnson, Rev. Justin Johnson, and Rev. Kyle Lloyd will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either AMOREM (Hospice), 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28654; or Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Missions Development Fund, 1882 Dudley Shoals Rd, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

