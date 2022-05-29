Loreto Rodriguez, 93, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Loreto was born December 10, 1928, in Tlataya County, Mexico, the son of the late Magdaleno Rodriguez and Feliz Hernandez. He was a self-employed landscaper and was of the Catholic faith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his children, Ricardo Rodriguez, Gustavo Rodriguez, Francisco Rodriguez, Vitorino Rodriguez, Purificacion Rodriguez, Asuncion Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez, Mateo Rodriguez, and Erika Rodriguez; the mother of Erika, Crecenciana Rodriguez; and brothers and sisters.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Father Camilo will officiate. Burial will be in Mexico.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.