ACHS Graduation held May 27

By MICAH HENRY

The 2022 Alexander Central High School Commencement was held on Friday, May 27, at the school’s Cougar Stadium.

A total of 228 graduates’ names were listed in the 2022 Commencement program.

Prelude music was provided by the Apple City Brass. ACHS Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets presented the colors. Beta Club Co-President Nolan Heath led the Pledge of

Allegiance and the band then performed the National Anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner.”

An invocation and welcome were said by senior Elijah Peal, with introduction of stage guests by Beta Club Co-President Sara Beth Inman.

Special music, including the alma mater song, was sung by senior chorus members.

Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Alexander County Schools Superintendent, gave remarks. Inman then gave the graduation address.

Diplomas were conferred to students by new Principal Jacob Lail, former Principal Gordon Palmer, and administrators Tyler Tomlin, Andrea Robinette, Ashley Mayo, and Jeff Mayo.

Senior Evan Presnell gave the benediction after diplomas were awarded. Closing remarks, due to rain beginning to fall, were kept short by Lail and Palmer.

Rain began in earnest at the end of the ceremony, which caused most attendees to quickly exit the stadium.