AUTOMOTIVE

************

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Easiest Place To Buy A Car

With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

************

2012 CAMRY XLE LIMITED – Infantry blue, 132,500 miles, leather interior, loaded, very good condition. Asking $11,500. Call 719-200-9224 (Local Resident).