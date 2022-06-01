Bonnie Christine “Chris” Mitchell, 80, of Taylorsville, was called home by her heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a period of declining health.

She was born on March 9, 1942, the daughter of the late Daniel Loudermilt and Katie Dellinger Loudermilt.

Christine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and member of Rocky Face Baptist Church. She was a wonderful witness for her Lord and Savior. She was a self-employed poultry farmer, loved gardening, and took every opportunity to tell you how many varieties of Hostas she had. She also loved watching birds around the many bird feeders right outside her window. She will be truly missed but we can rejoice and find peace in that we will be with her again someday.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth L. Daniels, Ethel L. Levan, and Dorothy L. Connell; her brother, Raymond Loudermilt; and her son-in-law, Aaron Taylor.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory are her husband of 60 years and best friend, William Jack Mitchell; her son, Stephen Mitchell (Michelle); her daughters, Angela M. Taylor, Rhonda M. Miles, and Susan M. Stidham; her brother, Frank Loudermilt; her sisters, Elizabeth L. York, Jean L. Cline, Judy L. Elder (Johnny), and Diane L. Morrison; her grandchildren, Sarah Taylor Dawson (Andy), Kayleigh Taylor Webster (Johnny), Dustin Dillard (Whitney), Amy Mitchell Patil (Shrikant), Kristen Sills Jarrell (Joshua), Jessie Miles, Becca Miles, Maggie Miles Gilbert (Cody), Dalton Mitchell, and Harley Mitchell; and numerous great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Rocky Face Baptist Church. Rev. Tim Jolly and Rev. Ronald Brookshire will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

