HELP WANTED

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

LOOKING FOR loving In-Home Aides/CNA’s for Home Health clients, Taylorsville and surrounding areas. Part-time/full-time. 40+ hours/wk. Contact Personal Touch Care Team at 704-876-4277 for more information.

HELPER NEEDED – Needs all phases of construction experience, carpenter experience, and painting experience. Must have NC Driver’s License and must be reliable. Down South Construction – 828-221-9095.