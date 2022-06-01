LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Lou Ann Frye, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of May, 2022.

JULIA RHYNE

5974 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALEXANDER COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Proposals will be received by the Alexander County Department of Social Services (DSS) until 12:00 PM on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the DSS at 604 7th St., SW, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

The Department invites bids on provision of hot, midday meals daily, Monday through Friday, at least eighty-five to be delivered to two congregate sites and one hundred and forty packaged for home delivery. Bid specifications and instructions to bidders may be obtained at the DSS Front Desk from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

Alexander County reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Thomas Mitchell

Director

Alexander County Dept. of Social Services

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of James Frederick Brownell, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 71 Gazebo Road, Hickory, NC 28601, on or before the 2nd day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 25th day of May 2022.

Susan Freel Brownell, Executrix of the Estate of James Frederick Brownell, Jr.

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX-EXEMPT LOAN TO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC WHO RESIDE WITHIN THE FIRE DISTRICT OF THE STONY POINT VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT:

A public hearing will be held on June 9th, 2022, at 7 o’clock pm at 501 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point, NC 28678 for the purpose of approving a proposed tax-exempt loan by First Community Bank to the VFD. At this meeting you may submit written comments or participate orally. All members of the public are invited to attend. In connection with this public meeting, please note the following:

1. Purpose of the loan: will be for the purchase of a fire truck.

2. Amount of the loan: The maximum principal amount of the loan is $300,000.

The VFD will own and operate the station or fire truck(s) to be financed at the VFD/s address which is:

501 Ruritan Park Rd

Stony Point, NC 28678

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Phillip Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of May, 2022.

MARK MAYBERRY

1543 Mountain Circle Dr.

Lenoir, NC 28645

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

22-E-0158

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Mary Francis Younger aka Mary Francis Connor late of Alexander County, North Carolina, are hereby notified to present them to Chad Taylor as Administrator of the decedent’s estate at 326 Steve Watts Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 10th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the above named Administrator.

TR Sanford II, Attorney for the Administrator,

Sanford Law Firm, PC,

PO Box 2424, Matthews, NC 28106

Bar No. 37758

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dawn Bumgarner Herman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of April, 2022.

DYLAN LEE HERMAN

6509 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

