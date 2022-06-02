Marie Ann Sprinkle, 87, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Iredell County.

Marie was born on July 5, 1934, in Alexander County, to the late Smith Howard Bentley and Elsie Screne Childers Bentley. Ms. Sprinkle was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and served the Lord by cleaning the church for 42 years. She loved her pastor, church family, and her Ladies Sunday School class.

Family was everything to Ms. Sprinkle, including her church and work families. Marie worked at Carolina Glove as a sewer for 55 years.

Including her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Everette “Wayne” Sprinkle; grandson, Tyler Litton; sister, Ruth McLain; and sister-in-law, Peggy Bentley.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ms. Sprinkle include sons, Allan Sprinkle (Pamela) and Randy Wayne Sprinkle; brothers, Ray Bentley and Gary Bentley (Mary); sister, Irene Lewis (Willard); brother-in-law, Ed McLain; grandchildren, Colton Sprinkle (Brianna), Desiree Sprinkle, Dakota Sprinkle, Elizabeth Patterson (Randall), Christopher Haynes, and Benjamin Haynes (Leah); 14 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Visitation for Ms. Sprinkle will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church with the service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Durant Barr will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Colton Sprinkle, Dakota Sprinkle, Benjamin Haynes, Zachary Patterson, Marty McLain, Todd Bentley, and Dereck Matlock.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Iredell Hospice, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Fairview Baptist Church, 41 Center Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

