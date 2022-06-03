Pastor Charles Dewayne Nenow, 88, of Salisbury, passed away at his home on June 3, 2022, after a brief illness. Charles was born in Nebraska to the late Arthur Adolf Nenow and Lenor Broadstone Nenow.

Charles was a Lutheran Pastor for 30 years and he worked in insurance for 20 years. Charles was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Taylorsville.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Joan Ruth Marie Nenow, of the home, two sons, Mark Nenow and Timothy Nenow; two daughters, Leslie Nenow Volk and Jill Nenow Zorzanello; one brother, James Nenow; three sisters, Barbara Arnell, Carole Nenow, and Loralee Falvey; and nine grandchildren.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Nenow Family.