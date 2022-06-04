

Thelma Mae Burgess Deal, age 78 of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Thelma was born on June 12, 1943, the daughter of the late Pervie Otis and Mozelle Harrington Burgess.

Mrs. Deal worked alongside her husband for many years in the family business, Deal Orchards. Her faith was a very important part of her life. She enjoyed reading, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lewis Burgess (Lucille) and Conley Burgess, sisters Gertie Treadway, Mary Ellen Lackey (John), and Athie Goble (Gerald), and one infant brother.

Those left to cherish the memories of Thelma include her husband of 60 years, Lindsay Deal, children, Sylvia Harrington (Kenny), Karen Shore (Derrick), Alan Deal (Sherry), two granddaughters, Danielle Shore and Kandis Shore, step-grandchildren, Crystal Barlow and Tabitha Goforth, step-great-grandchildren Chelsea Patterson (Nick), Bailey Williams (Matt), Ali Goforth and Lanie Goforth, and step-great-great-grandchildren Nellie, Hartley, and Tinslee, sisters Ruth Isenhour (Jerry), Laura Eaton (Tom), brother, Alton Burgess (Penny), sisters-in-law, Dot Burgess, Lillian Caldwell, Bobbie Caldwell, brother-in-law Howard Treadway, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Thelma will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Rev Chris Goforth will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. James Burgess, Chris Burgess, Mark Treadway, Brad Caldwell, Byron Harrington, and William Chapman will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 31 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The Deal family would like to thank Hospice of Alexander County for the care they gave to Mrs. Deal during her illness.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service. Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.