Summer art camps planned

Area youths may now register for Hiddenite Arts Summer Camps. All camps will take place at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite, NC. Visit hiddenitearts.org to register on line or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.

Cost for all camps is $75 for non-members and $65 for members. Membership discounts, sibling discounts, and package discounts are available.

Three Art Camps set June 13 – July 1

• Week 1: June 13-17, Art In The Garden w/ Jeff Menzer. Ages 4-8 meet 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., and ages 9-12, 1-3 p.m.

• Week 2: June 20-24, Dive Under the Sea Art with Samantha Strathy. Ages 4-8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and ages 9-12, 1-3 p.m.

• Week 3: June 27 – July 1, POP into Art with Samantha Strathy. Ages 4-8 meet 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., and ages 9-12, 1-3 p.m.

Music/Theatre Camp

The Center will host Music And Theatre Camp with Amalie Hinson during July 18-22. The age 8-10 group meets 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., and age 11-13 group meets 1-3 p.m. Monday – Thursday.

On Friday, all campers meet during 1:00-3:30 p.m., with a short break and a performance for family and friends at 4 p.m.

For more information, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.