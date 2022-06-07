Alfred George Clark, age 92, passed on to his heavenly home early Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022.

George grew up in Gaston County and moved to the Hickory area in 1957. He was employed by Central Telephone Co. where he was an installer/repairman. After working there for 30 years, he retired in 1997. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, home maintenance and especially family activities. He was active in his churches where he served as deacon and Boy Scout Master. He was always willing to help neighbors and family.

George was preceded in death by his parents, C.A. and Pearl Clark, brother James Clark, sisters Marie Hastings, Margaret Crisp and Violet Bumgardner.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Joyce; sons, Ronald (Kathy), Gary (Karen) and Wayne (Renae); grandchildren, Aundrea McCall (Jason), Justin Clark (Kim), Chasity Stamey (Shane), Allen Bristow, Kim Honeycutt (Andrew), and Scott Clark (Janae); great-grandchildren, Jared and Ashlyn McCall, Kaitlyn and Avery Clark, Emma and Garrett Stamey, Lily Bristow, Ila and Cora Honeycutt, Layna Loudermelk, and Rhenlie and Patrick Clark.

Visitation will be Friday, June 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church followed by the service at 3:00 pm. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Minister Dale Bost and Minister Jim Evans will officiate.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be given to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 9042 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to http://www.alexfuneralservice.com.